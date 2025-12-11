Asian parents call for organ donation after toddler’s death

AN ASIAN mother who lost her three-year-old son in an accident has made a public appeal for more people to consider organ donation, as the NHS warns of record waiting lists this Christmas.
Aari died in 2016 after an accident at home. His parents, Jay and Sina Patel from Croydon, chose to donate his organs, which went on to help seven people, including two children. Their story is the focus of a new NHS Blood and Transplant Christmas campaign video titled Hope Takes Flight.
The video, released last week, showed Jay, 50, speaking at home about the shock of losing Aari and the comfort they found in deciding to donate his organs.
Sina, 51, recalls their son as “cheeky” and “very loved” as she explained why they want more families to think about organ donation.
More than 8,000 people across the UK are currently waiting for a transplant, the highest number heading into Christmas.
Sina said, “Nine years on we miss Aari just as much. Every passing year it feels like we are further away from him, but we remain strong in the belief that donating Aari’s organs was the right decision. We hope Aari’s recipients were given another chance at a long life. We are extremely proud of him.”
Jay Patel and Sinaorgandonation.nhs.uk
She added that organ donation can bring hope at a difficult time: “We never know what is round the corner. By confirming your decision on the Organ Donor Register and informing your family, it will give them strength during one of the hardest times.”
The Hope Takes Flight several stories using a pink and white paper plane designed by lung transplant recipient and origami artist Joe Russell from Worthing.
The video included stories of Joe, liver recipient Nicki Detko from Preston, and 11-year-old Elodie Gray from Bristol, who received a heart as a baby.
Christine Cox, whose family helped establish the first NHS Organ Donor Register in 1994, has backed the campaign. She said Hope Takes Flight showed how people are connected “through the gift of life” and encourages families to discuss their wishes over Christmas.
NHS Blood and Transplant said that every day in December, someone in the UK will die waiting for a transplant.
Anthony Clarkson, director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, said: “Please give hope to the thousands of people, including hundreds of children, waiting for a lifesaving phone call this Christmas. Register your decision and tell your family. Up to nine lives can be saved when sadly a life is lost.”