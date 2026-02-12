Asian channel licence revoked over ‘political concerns’

OFCOM, the media watchdog, has revoked the broadcast li­cences associated with the Indi­an diaspora-focused MATV over breach of regulatory conditions, with the satellite channel taken off air with immediate effect.

The Office of Communica­tions issued the notice last Fri­day (6) after an investigation dat­ing to August 2024 concluded the licences were “wrongfully held” by Middlesex Broadcasting Corporation Limited (MBCL).

While one licence was linked with MATV National as a satellite television service broadcasting Indian programming in Hindi, Urdu, English, Gujarati and Pun­jabi, the second was for MATV Music – also a satellite television service, which reportedly re­mained dormant.

“In the UK, broadcasting laws made by the UK Parliament state that broadcast licensees must have control over the li­censed services – including edi­torial oversight over the pro­grammes they show,” Ofcom said in a statement.

“Our investigation concluded that MBCL, the licence-holder for the MATV National and MATV Music services, did not have editorial responsibility for MATV’s output. As such, MBCL does not meet the legal require­ment of having control over the licensed services, and so these services were not being broad­cast in accordance with licens­ing requirements.

“We have given MBCL signifi­cant time to come into compli­ance with the statutory rules. Those efforts have now been ex­hausted,” it stated.

Further details of Ofcom’s in­vestigation claim that MATV Broadcasting Limited was pro­viding the services without an appropriate licence granted by Ofcom, a criminal offence under the UK’s Broadcasting Act 1990.

The investigators noted reach­ing out to Kuldeep Singh Shek­hawat, registered as the licen­see’s compliance contact, and found that he was simultaneous­ly president of the Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) UK.

Ofcom pointed out that a per­son is prohibited from holding a licence if “they are a body which is controlled by an individual who is an officer of a body whose objects are wholly or mainly of a political nature”.

The watchdog said it was con­cerned that the OFBJP UK is “likely to be a body whose ob­jects are wholly or mainly of a political nature”.

In representations made to Ofcom, MATV sought to high­light a change in the company’s leadership structure with Alpana Kuldeep Singh Shekha­wat set to assume the control­ling stake to meet the broadcast licence requirements.

“However, Ofcom is yet to re­ceive formal notification of this from the licensee,” it stated.

MATV believes the decision to take the channel off air is “politi­cally motivated”, claiming that OFBJP UK is not a political enti­ty, but a social one that supports Indian diaspora causes.

“MBCL was holding the li­censes for broadcasting MATV National. MATV Music never went on air,” said Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, now the Europe in-charge of OFBJP, following an in­ternal restructuring of the group last month.

“Ofcom’s decision is politically motivated as they have linked me as a controlling person with political affiliation.

“Neither was I controlling MATV, nor did I have a control­ling stake in MBCL. OFBJP is not a political party, not even regis­tered as a political party, and we don’t have any legal political af­filiation or get into any type of politics in the UK.

“We are a social body helping the Indian diaspora. But Ofcom has made a decision, even though I don’t control these companies. We will do the need­ful for Ofcom to allow our chan­nels to broadcast again in the UK,” he said.