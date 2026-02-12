Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Asian channel licence revoked over ‘political concerns’

The Office of Communica­tions issued the notice last Fri­day (6) after an investigation dat­ing to August 2024 concluded the licences were “wrongfully held” by Middlesex Broadcasting Corporation Limited (MBCL).

Asian channel licence revoked

Investigation found the licence holder lacked editorial control.

Eastern Eye
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 12, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

OFCOM, the media watchdog, has revoked the broadcast li­cences associated with the Indi­an diaspora-focused MATV over breach of regulatory conditions, with the satellite channel taken off air with immediate effect.

The Office of Communica­tions issued the notice last Fri­day (6) after an investigation dat­ing to August 2024 concluded the licences were “wrongfully held” by Middlesex Broadcasting Corporation Limited (MBCL).

While one licence was linked with MATV National as a satellite television service broadcasting Indian programming in Hindi, Urdu, English, Gujarati and Pun­jabi, the second was for MATV Music – also a satellite television service, which reportedly re­mained dormant.

“In the UK, broadcasting laws made by the UK Parliament state that broadcast licensees must have control over the li­censed services – including edi­torial oversight over the pro­grammes they show,” Ofcom said in a statement.

“Our investigation concluded that MBCL, the licence-holder for the MATV National and MATV Music services, did not have editorial responsibility for MATV’s output. As such, MBCL does not meet the legal require­ment of having control over the licensed services, and so these services were not being broad­cast in accordance with licens­ing requirements.

“We have given MBCL signifi­cant time to come into compli­ance with the statutory rules. Those efforts have now been ex­hausted,” it stated.

Further details of Ofcom’s in­vestigation claim that MATV Broadcasting Limited was pro­viding the services without an appropriate licence granted by Ofcom, a criminal offence under the UK’s Broadcasting Act 1990.

The investigators noted reach­ing out to Kuldeep Singh Shek­hawat, registered as the licen­see’s compliance contact, and found that he was simultaneous­ly president of the Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) UK.

Ofcom pointed out that a per­son is prohibited from holding a licence if “they are a body which is controlled by an individual who is an officer of a body whose objects are wholly or mainly of a political nature”.

The watchdog said it was con­cerned that the OFBJP UK is “likely to be a body whose ob­jects are wholly or mainly of a political nature”.

In representations made to Ofcom, MATV sought to high­light a change in the company’s leadership structure with Alpana Kuldeep Singh Shekha­wat set to assume the control­ling stake to meet the broadcast licence requirements.

“However, Ofcom is yet to re­ceive formal notification of this from the licensee,” it stated.

MATV believes the decision to take the channel off air is “politi­cally motivated”, claiming that OFBJP UK is not a political enti­ty, but a social one that supports Indian diaspora causes.

“MBCL was holding the li­censes for broadcasting MATV National. MATV Music never went on air,” said Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, now the Europe in-charge of OFBJP, following an in­ternal restructuring of the group last month.

“Ofcom’s decision is politically motivated as they have linked me as a controlling person with political affiliation.

“Neither was I controlling MATV, nor did I have a control­ling stake in MBCL. OFBJP is not a political party, not even regis­tered as a political party, and we don’t have any legal political af­filiation or get into any type of politics in the UK.

“We are a social body helping the Indian diaspora. But Ofcom has made a decision, even though I don’t control these companies. We will do the need­ful for Ofcom to allow our chan­nels to broadcast again in the UK,” he said.

asian channelmatvofcomuk

Related News

Bangladesh polls
News

Hindu minority on edge as Bangladesh heads to polls

London school stabbing
News

Counter-terror police lead probe after London school stabbings

Foreign Office reviews Mandelson payout after police searches and political pressure
News

Foreign Office reviews Mandelson payout after police searches and political pressure

India Malaysia
News

India, Malaysia to deepen semiconductor partnership

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us