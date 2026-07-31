Aryan Khan's London outing fuels dating rumours as mystery woman is identified

Highlights

Aryan Khan was spotted with a woman during a recent outing in London, sparking dating speculation online.

Social media users identified her as Danish artist Vinnie Takair after photos and videos went viral.

Neither Aryan Khan nor Vinnie Takair has commented on the rumours.

Aryan Khan has once again found himself at the centre of dating speculation after photos and videos from a recent outing in London spread across social media. The sighting quickly became a talking point online, with fans attempting to identify the woman seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan's son.

Internet users later claimed the mystery woman was Danish artist Vinnie Takair. However, neither Aryan nor Vinnie has publicly addressed the speculation.

Viral London sighting puts mystery woman in focus

The photos, widely shared online, appear to show Aryan and Vinnie leaving what has been reported as a London casino. Aryan opted for a casual look, while Vinnie wore an all-black outfit.

As the images gained traction, social media users identified the woman as Vinnie Takair. Soon afterwards, she posted a series of photographs from her London visit on Instagram with the caption, "London, ily", further fuelling discussion among fans.

Many also pointed out that Aryan and Vinnie follow each other on Instagram, leading to further speculation about their relationship. Despite the online chatter, there has been no confirmation that the pair are dating.

Who is Vinnie Takair?

Vinnie Takair is a Danish artist whose name entered the spotlight after the London photos surfaced online. Although she has built a presence through her creative work and social media, she has largely stayed away from the Bollywood spotlight.

Her appearance with Aryan Khan has now introduced her to a wider audience, with fans searching for more information about her following the viral images.

Aryan's private life remains under scrutiny

Aryan Khan has consistently kept his personal life out of the public eye and rarely comments on speculation surrounding his relationships.

He was previously linked to actor and model Larissa Bonesi after she featured in campaigns for his clothing label, D'YAVOL X, and attended the premiere of his directorial debut series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

For now, the latest rumours remain unverified, with neither Aryan Khan nor Vinnie Takair responding publicly to the claims surrounding their London outing.