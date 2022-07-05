Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Antique vampire-slaying kit belonging to former administrator of British India triggers bidding war at UK auction

The kit is supposed to include all that is essential to ward off the blood sucking vampires of yore.

Image credit: Hansons Auctioneers

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A vampire-slaying kit which looks like something straight out of a vampire movie has sparked an international bidding war before being sold for six times its estimated price, Hansons Auctioneers in the UK told CNN.

While the spooky item attracted bidders from around the world including countries like France, the United States and Canada, an anonymous bidder from the UK is reported to have won the auction. The late 19th-century box kit was sold on Thursday, 30 June, for $15,736.49

The antique kit is supposed to include all that is essential to ward off the blood sucking vampires of yore. Therefore, according to Hanson Auctioneers, the items in the box include crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and mallet, rosary beads, a Gothic Bible, brass candlesticks, matching pistols and a brass powder flash.

Charles Hanson, owner of the auction house is quoted as saying, “The task of killing a vampire was extremely serious and historical accounts suggested the need for particular methods and tools.

“Items of religious significance, such as crucifixes and Bibles, were said to repel these monsters, hence their presence in the kit.”

The vampire-slaying kit belonged to British aristocrat Lord William Malcolm Hailey (1872-1969) who was also a former administrator of British India, stated a news release.

Speaking about why such an item was purchased Hanson is reported to have said, “Whether through fear or fascination, it’s interesting to know a member of the highest aristocratic social order, a man with a place in the House of Lords, acquired this item.

“It reminds us that the vampire myth affects people from all walks of life.”

Backing this notion, Hansons Auctioneers said, “Belief in vampires, an undead creature said to need human blood to survive, goes back hundreds of years and persists in some parts of the world today.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Smelly p**’, ‘Paki bas****s’: Indian fans allege racist abuse at Edgbaston test, officials investigate
HEADLINE STORY
Postal workers in the UK suffered more than 1,600 dog attacks in the last year:…
News
85-year-old doctor pleads guilty to woman’s death in botched surgery
INDIA
How Telangana emerged as the second Silicon Valley of India after Bengaluru
HEADLINE STORY
Kaali poster showing Goddess smoking draws New Delhi’s ire; India registers protest with Canada, FIRs…
News
Norwich doctor jailed for secretly filming women taking showers, having sex using a spy camera…
News
Monks in Wimbledon Buddhist temple where Novak Djokovic meditates cheer him on
News
Nearly half of young underage Britons have seen pornography: Study
News
Scientists advise male cyclists to stand on the pedals regularly to avoid erectile…
HEADLINE STORY
A third of young British men want to change their appearance and the…
News
Fight should go on for access to Nehru-Lady Mountbatten correspondence: Andrew Lownie
News
Nine-year-old Bolton boy receives The Diana Award for making positive changes
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Smelly p**’, ‘Paki bas****s’: Indian fans allege racist abuse at…
Postal workers in the UK suffered more than 1,600 dog…
Conservative Friends of India bids grand farewell to outgoing Indian…
‘Is gay love story a bad thing?’: Baahubali producer hits…
85-year-old doctor pleads guilty to woman’s death in botched surgery
UK hosts International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or…