Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India raises issue with Canada

“We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti,” the Indian High Commission said.

BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Toronto (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

By: Pramod Thomas

A prominent Hindu temple has been defaced by “Canadian Khalistani extremists” here with anti-India graffiti in an apparent hate crime, prompting the Indian mission here to condemn the incident and urge authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators.

The time of the incident at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Toronto is not yet known.

The Indian High Commission on Wednesday tweeted,” We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators.”


Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament, Canada tweeted, “Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned.

Meanwhile, Brampton South Member of Parliament Sonia Sidhu expressed shock at the incident and tweeted, “I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto.” “We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions,” she tweeted.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven faith dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK PM Truss preparing to scrap sugar tax on soft drinks: Report
News
Prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction of Adnan Syed whose case was featured in the…
News
Donald Trump’s top aide feels ‘vilified’ by fellow Indian Americans
News
Top Met officer admits that police overstepped with anti-monarchy protesters
News
Anti-monarchy protester who was holding sign reading ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’ says her arrest violated…
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: “King Charles be defender of all faiths” 
News
Health alert! Plastic may be making you fat – Experts
News
Rapper Chris Kaba: Met’s firearms officers threaten to hand in weapons over colleague’s…
News
US teenager who killed alleged rapist ordered to pay his family $150,000
News
West Virginia lawmakers approve near-total abortion ban
News
Does King Charles bring his own toilet seat and paper when he travels?
News
Queen Elizabeth II lookalike to quit the job after 34 years ‘out of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan sold out:…
UK PM Truss preparing to scrap sugar tax on soft…
Prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction of Adnan Syed whose…
Indian-origin officer appointed South Africa’s Inspector-General of Intelligence
Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in…
19-year-old Emily Carey reveals she was ‘scared’ of filming s*x…