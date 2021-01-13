Anita Rani to present her first Woman’s Hour programme on Friday

POPULAR BBC broadcaster Anita Rani will join Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour as presenter along with Emma Barnett, who became the show’s main host in early January.







Her first programme will be on Friday(15) and she will present the Friday and Saturday editions of the programme, said the BBC.

“I’ve long been a fan of Woman’s Hour and admired the presenters who have hosted the show previously, so I cannot wait to become part of it myself as second presenter, alongside the brilliant Emma Barnett,” said Rani.

“I am really looking forward to getting to know the listeners and discussing issues that matter to them the most. Woman’s Hour has always given a voice to people who may not be heard elsewhere and I want to continue that important tradition. What an honour and what a way to kick off the weekend.”







An RTS Award winning broadcaster, Rani joined the BBC’s Asian Network in 2005 as presenter of the Weekend Breakfast show and is a regular presenter on BBC Radio 2.

As one of the lead presenters on BBC One’s Countryfile, Rani has become a familiar face on British television. She also presented a range of explorative documentaries for the BBC including Bollywood: The World’s Biggest Film Industry; My Family, Partition And Me: India 1947 and most recently, War On Plastic alongside Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

She is a very popular presenter with a career spanning nearly 20 years. At the age of just 14 she had her own radio show on Sunrise Radio in Bradford.







Mohit Bakaya, Controller of Radio 4, said: “I am delighted Anita Rani is joining the programme. She brings a wealth of broadcasting experience as well as a perspective and insight that will be valuable when exploring the issues facing women today. With Emma Barnett and Anita presenting, Woman’s Hour couldn’t be in better hands.”

Woman’s Hour broadcasts on BBC Radio 4 at 10am Mondays-Fridays, and 4pm on Saturdays. a daily podcast of the programme can be listened on BBC Sounds.











