Prof Chandrakasan becomes MIT's first Indian-American provost

The provost is MIT’s chief academic and budget officer, responsible for overseeing the educational enterprise, faculty affairs, and strategic planning across the institute.

MIT-Anantha_Chandrakasan

Chandrakasan was selected from a group of internal candidates, MIT president Sally Kornbluth said in a statement announcing the appointment. (Photo credit: MIT)

MIT
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra

PROF ANANTHA CHANDRAKASAN has been appointed as the new provost of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), becoming the first Indian-American to take on the role. Currently serving as MIT’s chief innovation and strategy officer and dean of engineering, Chandrakasan will assume his new position on July 1.

Chandrakasan was selected from a group of internal candidates, MIT president Sally Kornbluth said in a statement announcing the appointment. She said he brings an exceptional record of innovation and leadership to the position.

The provost is MIT’s chief academic and budget officer, responsible for overseeing the educational enterprise, faculty affairs, and strategic planning across the institute.

In a statement released by MIT, Chandrakasan said, “I am deeply honoured to take on the role of provost.” He added, “Looking ahead, I see myself as a key facilitator, enabling faculty, students, postdocs, and staff to continue making extraordinary contributions to the nation and the world.”

Navigating challenges, driving innovation

Kornbluth noted that Chandrakasan takes on the role at a time when some of MIT’s core operating assumptions are facing uncertainty, including sustained federal support and the ability to attract global talent.

“In a time of such intense pressure and potentially historic change, I am particularly grateful that we will be able to draw on Anantha’s depth and breadth of experience; his nimbleness, entrepreneurial spirit and boundless energy; his remarkable record in raising funds from outside sources for important ideas; and his profound commitment to MIT’s mission,” she said.

The Consulate General of India in New York congratulated Chandrakasan on his appointment, noting that he is the first Indian-American to hold the position. “A distinguished academic and leader, Prof Chandrakasan has remained a strong advocate of India-USA technological & R&D collaboration; has been working with various Indian government and private sector stakeholders towards this objective. We wish him all success in this important responsibility,” the Consulate said.

Kornbluth added, “In short, the job truly could not be more central to MIT’s present and future vitality.”

Role and future priorities

The provost also oversees affiliated institutes and units and leads a team of vice provosts managing arts, campus planning, faculty matters, international activities, and Open Learning.

Chandrakasan has served as the dean of MIT’s School of Engineering since 2017 and became the institute’s inaugural chief innovation and strategy officer in 2024. Before that, he led MIT’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) – its largest academic department – for six years.

Explaining why she selected him for the chief innovation and strategy officer role, Kornbluth said it was because of his “can-do attitude, creativity, enthusiasm, strategic insight, fluency across a wide range of subject areas, and gift for engaging industry allies and donors.”

Chandrakasan succeeds Cynthia Barnhart, who announced her decision to step down from the role in February.

As provost, Chandrakasan will focus on three key areas: assessing institutional needs and financial planning, attracting and retaining top talent, and supporting interdisciplinary research, education, and entrepreneurship, according to the MIT statement.

“Recognising that each school and other academic units operate within a unique context, I plan to engage deeply with their leaders to understand their challenges and aspirations. This will help me refine and set the priorities for the Office of the Provost,” he said.

He also plans to form a provost faculty advisory group and establish advisory groups for students and postdocs, as well as an external provost advisory council. His goal, he said, is to support continued excellence across all levels at MIT.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for MIT to be at the centre of the innovations in areas where the United States wants to lead. It’s about AI. It’s about semiconductors. It’s about quantum, biosecurity and biomanufacturing space — but not only that,” Chandrakasan said.

“We need students who can do more than just code or design or build. We really need students who understand the human perspective and human insights. This is why collaborations between STEM fields and the humanities, arts and social sciences, such as through the new MIT Human Insights Collaborative, are so important,” he added.

Chandrakasan earned his BS, MS, and PhD in electrical engineering and computer sciences from the University of California at Berkeley. After joining MIT, he directed the Microsystems Technology Laboratories (MTL) from 2006 until becoming head of EECS in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies)

anantha chandrakasanindian-american academicmit provostchandrakasan provost

