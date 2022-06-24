Website Logo
  • Friday, June 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Amnesty International UK is viewed as ‘white saviour’, ‘colonialist’, ‘middle class’ and ‘privileged’, report finds

An independent review found the human rights charity ‘institutionally racist’

An anti-racism attitude is not embedded into the DNA of Amnesty International UK, according to an independent inquiry. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

An independent inquiry has found that Amnesty International UK (AIUK) is “institutionally racist” and recommended a significant improvement in the work culture of the rights organisation.

According to the findings in the final report of the inquiry conducted by Global HPO, the “colonialist” charity faced internal bullying problems and an anti-racism attitude is “not embedded into the DNA” of the organisation.

The rights body has been found wanting on the diversity front with white people having higher chances of being hired than people of colour, with black people least likely to be given a job.

“White saviour”, “colonialist”, “middle class” and “privileged” were among the words most used during the testimony and focus groups to discuss Amnesty.

“Our view is that ‘white saviour, middle class and privileged’ is a perception that forms an important part of the AIUK narrative about its history and legacy,” the inquiry, reported by Independent, found.

“A perception that has not been addressed and as such manifests in the negative cultural paradigm of exclusion and racism at AIUK. There is a need for the impact of this legacy to be acknowledged and addressed as part of the transition to becoming anti-racist,” the 106-page document said.

Instances of racism ranged from negative comments about fasting during Ramadan to touching hair without consent.

Racist incidents also included treating black skin, hair and appearance as matters of fascination and rude comments about minority celebrities, it said.

AIUK chief executive Sacha Deshmukh admitted that the report showed the organisation should transform as a place to work.

“GHPO have helped us to identify where we must make changes and we will not shy away from this work, especially as it is clear it is long overdue. I am glad that the inquiry team have recognised that some improvements have started here in the last year, but that doesn’t in any way diminish the seriousness of the findings nor should it make us at all complacent about the task ahead of us,” Deshmukh said.

“But, I do believe that with a transformation we can make Amnesty UK an example of a cause-driven organisation with an excellent working environment and culture for all colleagues. That should be our goal, and it is our duty not just to our colleagues but to our hundreds of thousands of supporters that we deliver it.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Decoded: Is Dominic Raab’s Bill of Rights an attack on Human rights?
News
Health & social care secretary Sajid Javid urges men to talk about mental health to…
News
‘I was desperate to update my profile pic’: This Sri Lankan CEO with ‘Vitiligo’ has…
HEADLINE STORY
Watch: Former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf now runs second-hand clothes shop in Lahore
News
Grandson charged with murdering his 89-year-old grandmother in Croydon
News
‘We cannot carry on with business as usual’: Britain’s Conservative party chair resigns after by-election…
News
Scottish MP launches consultation on bill to pardon thousands of ‘witches’ convicted centuries…
News
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell deserve at least 30 years sentence for sex trafficking…
News
Zahawi terms proposed teachers’ strike as ‘unforgivable’ and ‘irresponsible’
News
Rochdale sex offender argues against deportation saying his son needs a ‘role model’
News
Explainer: What is polio, how does it spread and are Britons at risk?
HEADLINE STORY
Pandemic of Asian mental illness
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Amnesty International UK is viewed as ‘white saviour’, ‘colonialist’, ‘middle…
Nigerian politician tries to get a child to UK to…
Decoded: Is Dominic Raab’s Bill of Rights an attack on…
UK unveils new support for Commonwealth LGBT rights campaigners
Health & social care secretary Sajid Javid urges men to…
Murray was ‘angry and upset’ upon learning his mother was…