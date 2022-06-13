Website Logo
  • Monday, June 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Accent discrimination have profound negative social, economic implications: Research

‘People think speakers with northern England accents are less intelligent’

Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, is cited to have endured accentism. (Photo by David Cheskin/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

As the British Academy’s annual two-day Summer Showcase will be held later this week, a research team will explain how a regional difference in English accents could lead to prejudice.

According to the team which will set up a stall at the event, its exhibit will map the “deeply embedded prejudices towards UK accents” and how the way the language is spoken has “profound” negative social, economic and educational implications for speakers “with denigrated accents”.

Robert McKenzie, who leads the Northumbria University research project, said the accent of northern England is still stigmatised although the level has come down when compared to the past.

People with stigmatised accents are at a disadvantage in the job market and they “are less likely to be given access to social housing”, he said, adding that it has “real-world implications.”

“Denigrating accents is still allowed” while biases based on gender and sexual orientation are not, he pointed out.

“People do think that speakers in the north of England are less intelligent, less ambitious, less educated and so on, solely from the way they speak,” McKenzie told the Guardian.

“On the other hand, people in the south are thought to be more ambitious, more intelligent.”

People in the north are generally considered as being friendly, outgoing and “trustworthy salt-of-the-earth folk”, said McKenzie, whose team has been studying how accents are evaluated explicitly and implicitly.

“The negativity towards northern English speech or the northern English speaker was much more extreme, much more intense when you were looking at the implicit level. That tells us that at a conscious level, people are less prejudiced than they once were but at an implicit level we still have those biases,” he told the newspaper.

He pointed out that the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley – Jess Phillips – experiences “accentism”.

The two-day Summer Showcase, which according to the British Academy, is “a free festival of ideas for curious minds” will allow the research community to explore exhibits, enjoy stimulating talks, get advice on research funding applications, and network with researchers.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
House of Commons will be ‘menopause-friendly’, says Speaker
News
Putin TV stooge mock Brit prisoners facing death penalty
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak speaks on April GDP statistics, says world seeing a slowing growth
News
UK courts to hear last-minute appeals to stop first Rwanda deportation flight leaving
News
Security trumps obesity in Britain’s first food strategy
HEADLINE STORY
‘Why would I want to do that to the Pakistani community?’ Never Have I Ever’s…
News
Luton Labour councillor Hannah Adrees sentenced for defrauding her own council
News
Study: Maintaining normal weight early in life might help prevent male infertility
News
UK govt cuts ties with imam over protests against film on Prophet’s daughter
News
Transport department denies UK mulling visas for EU workers to ease airport woes
News
Are Covid cases going up in the UK? This interactive map would tell…
HEADLINE STORY
British man deadlifts 285 pounds with middle finger, shatters 10-year-old Guinness World record
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Lord Buddha’s Holy Relics from India arrive in Mongolia
‘Attack on constitution’: Oppn lashes out at Shehbaz govt over…
House of Commons will be ‘menopause-friendly’, says Speaker
As inflation soars, Lloyds to give staff £1,000 to ease…
China wades into furore over controversial remarks against Prophet; hopes…
Putin TV stooge mock Brit prisoners facing death penalty