7 Ayurvedic remedies to help improve eyesight

The simplest and most natural way to improve your eyesight is through Ayurveda.

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Poor eyesight is turning out to be one of the most common issues faced by the present generation, may it be among children or adults. Nearsightedness and farsightedness are the two main types of eyesight issues.

Though most people overcome such an issue by either wearing glasses or contact lenses, using eye drops or taking medicines following the instruction of an ophthalmologist could also resolve the problem of poor eyesight. However, the simplest and most natural way to improve eyesight is through Ayurveda.

Let’s take a look at some of these effective remedies.

Almonds

Consuming almonds that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants can naturally improve your eyesight. Almonds could also help in improving concentration and memory power. You could either consume almonds as it is or make a paste of soaked almonds, mix it in milk and consume it regularly for a few months.

Fennel seeds

Fennel is known as ‘the herb of sight.’ It is rich in nutrients and antioxidants which slow down the progression of cataracts and thereby promote healthier eyes. Make sure you use a bigger variety of seeds for consumption. You can add them to water, boil it and drink it along with the seeds.

This herb is proven to be an Ayurvedic remedy that improves eyesight. It protects from glaucoma and macular degeneration. Certain studies also state that it could be beneficial for retinopathy or disease of the retina. However, avoid giving this herb to children or those with diabetes. Also, it’s best to consult your doctor before considering the consumption of this herb.

Amla (Indian gooseberry)

These berries are a powerful Ayurvedic remedy and the best source of vitamin C. They are rich in antioxidants and other nutrients that help improve eyesight. Vitamin C in Amla improves retinal cell functioning and promotes healthier capillaries. You can eat this nutritious fruit directly or have it in a juice form by adding honey.

Wild asparagus

This is an excellent herb which improves eyesight. It could promote a healthier and longer life for your eyes. Mix a teaspoon of wild asparagus with honey and consume it daily with warm milk. The results could be visible in a few months.

Eye exercises

Exercising your eyes can help make them more flexible. Exercise improves blood circulation and helps in maintaining optimal vision. They reduce strain on the eyes and improve concentration power. Roll your eyes clockwise first and then anticlockwise for a few seconds. Blink between each set to provide rest to your eyes. You could also try fluttering by blinking your eyes quickly for 20-30 seconds repeatedly.

Maintain a healthy diet

Consuming a healthy diet could be a powerful Ayurvedic remedy to improve eyesight. Nutrients like Vitamin A, B, D, E and C along with beta-carotene and amino acids promote healthier eyesight. Green leafy vegetables along with beetroot, corn, kale, broccoli, blueberries, eggs, nuts, and fatty fish can help improve eyesight naturally.

Additionally, foods like ghee (clarified butter), raisins, rock salt, and triphala must be consumed for better eye health and eyesight, said Ayurveda practitioner Dr Aiswarya Santhosh in an earlier report in The Indian Express.

Triphala is a traditional Ayurveda herbal remedy made from the three different dried fruits.

Besides all these remedies, having triphala powder mixed with honey and ghee can help improve eye health. Using rock salt while cooking could also be beneficial for maintaining eye health.

Raisins contain polyphenolic phytonutrients that get rid of free radicals that harm vision and degenerate the eye muscles. Therefore, they help in maintaining eye health.

Also, having plain ghee depending on your digestive power could be good for your eyes. You can get medicated ghee that is specially formulated for maintaining eye health in Ayurveda.