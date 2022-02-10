Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 10, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

INDIA

49 convicted in India over deadly 2008 bomb attacks

Police stand outside a sessions court in Ahmedabad on February 8, 2022 during a court hearing for 2008 bomb attacks in India’s Gujarat state. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA convicted 49 people over a 2008 attack in the western city of Ahmedabad that left dozens dead, in what perpetrators said was retaliation for earlier deadly communal violence.

The string of bombings killed 56 people and wounded more than 200 others as shrapnel ripped through markets, buses and other public places in Gujarat state’s commercial hub.

A special court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (9) said it will begin hearing arguments on Friday (11) for deciding on the quantum of sentence.

The hearing was deferred after a defence lawyer requested some time to gather documents before the court begins further proceedings in the case.

According to reports, various documents, like medical papers and educational qualifications, will be used by the defence to present a case for seeking a minimum sentence for the convicts.

A group calling itself the Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility and said the act was revenge for 2002 religious riots in the area that left thousands dead.

Nearly 80 people were charged but 28 were acquitted, prosecutor Amit Patel told reporters outside an Ahmedabad court.

The remaining 49 defendants were all found guilty of murder and criminal conspiracy with sentencing to be issued on Wednesday, he added.

The marathon trial has lasted nearly a decade, with more than 1,100 witnesses called to testify.

Proceedings were dragged out by procedural delays, including a legal battle by four of the accused to retract their confessions.

Police also foiled a 2013 attempt by more than a dozen of the defendants to tunnel their way out of jail using their food plates as digging tools.

All 77 accused have been held in custody for years, with the exception of one who was bailed after a schizophrenia diagnosis.

Ahmedabad was the centre of deadly 2002 religious riots that saw at least 1,000 people — mostly Muslims — hacked, shot and burnt to death.

The violence was prompted by the death of 59 Hindus in a train fire first blamed on Muslims but later ruled to be accidental.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was then head of the state government and has subsequently been dogged by accusations of turning a blind eye to the violence.

India was rocked by several lethal bomb attacks in 2008 claimed by the Indian Mujahideen group — with dozens killed in the capital New Delhi and northern tourist city of Jaipur.

In November of that year, 166 people were killed by gunmen armed with explosive devices, in a coordinated assault on hotels and other high-profile targets in Mumbai that was blamed on Pakistan-based militants.

(with Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Meta vows to combat abuses as Indian states head for polls
INDIA
India’s biggest state holds election in key test of Modi’s popularity
INDIA
Malala: Ban on hijab in schools is ‘horrifying’
INDIA
Everest’s highest glacier may disappear by 2050: study
INDIA
Yogi Adityanath seeking re-election touts record on jobs, crime
News
Schools ordered shut in India as hijab ban protests intensify
News
India gives nod to single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine
News
Draped in tricolour, Lata Mangeshkar embarks on her final journey
INDIA
Beloved Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92
News
Positive Developments in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir over the past…
News
Indian teen tortured by Chinese troops, family says
INDIA
India’s Covid deaths cross 500,000
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Toyota, Domino’s apologise over Kashmir tweet as fracas entangles more…
Amazon announces major UK film studio investment
Meta vows to combat abuses as Indian states head for…
Sri Lanka pageant winner stripped of title after corruption claim
An audience with Adnan Siddiqui
Johnson’s Savile slur incited the mob, blames Starmer
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE