Website Logo
  • Friday, December 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495

BANGLADESH

At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

This frame grab from an AFPTV video shows a burning ferry after it caught on fire killing at least 37 people in Jhakakathi, 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Dhaka, early on December 24, 2021. (Photo by AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AT LEAST 37 people died when an overcrowded night ferry caught fire in Bangladesh on Friday (24), police said, as terrified passengers leaped overboard to escape the blaze.

The latest maritime tragedy to hit the nation happened in the early hours in a river near Jhalokathi, 250 kilometres (160 miles) south of Dhaka.

“We have recovered 37 bodies. The death toll may rise. Most died from the fire and a few by drowning after many people jumped into the river,” local police chief Moinul Islam said.

The blaze was believed to have originated in the engine room and ripped through the ferry, Islam said. Despite having an official capacity of 310, the vessel was carrying at least 500 people, many of who were returning home from the capital.

“We have sent some 100 people with burn injuries to hospitals in Barisal,” he said.

Witnesses said the fire originated around 3:00 am local time (2100 GMT on Thursday) and quickly spread.

“We were sleeping on a mat on the ground floor deck. All the passengers were sleeping. My nine-year-old grandson, Nayeem, was with me, he jumped into the river. I don’t know what happened to him,” said an elderly woman.

Other survivors said they saw a small fire in the engine room as soon as the packed ferry set off from the Sadarghat river station in Dhaka at 9:00 pm local time on Thursday (23).

“A lot of people ran for safety as the fire spread. A lot of people could not get out of their cabins where they were sleeping. Many jumped into the river,” said another survivor at Barisal Medical College Hospital.

Johar Ali, the local district administrator, said rescuers arrived at the scene within an hour after the fire broke out and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

“We spoke to passengers. And they said there were between 500 and 700 passengers,” he said.

“The fire went on for four or five hours before it was doused. The entire [ferry] has been gutted. But they managed to bring it to the shore,” Ali said.

Local television showed images of burnt motorcycles and gutted cabins inside the boat.

Shell-shocked survivors and their relatives crowded the shore as fire service and coast guard divers scoured the muddy waters.

The tragedy was the latest in a string of similar incidents in the delta country, crisscrossed by rivers.

Experts in the south Asian nation of 170 million people blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding.

In August, at least 21 people were killed when a boat packed with passengers and a sand-laden cargo ship collided. In April and May, 54 were killed in two separate accidents.

In June last year, a ferry sank in Dhaka after it was hit from behind by another ferry, killing at least 32 people. In February 2015, at least 78 people died when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo vessel.

Fires are also a regular source of tragedy. In July, 52 people perished in a blaze in a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town outside Dhaka.

And at least 70 people died in February 2019 when a fire tore through Dhaka apartments where chemicals were illegally stored.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK donates 4 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh
News
Direct flights to Dhaka and Sylhet to resume on Boxing Day
News
UN envoy ‘deeply concerned’ over Rohingya school closures
News
Mayors address climate migration challenge
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh marks 50 years since liberation war victory
News
US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta
News
Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect vulnerable birds
News
Surgery on Bangladeshi conjoined twins postponed
News
Bangladesh authorities bulldoze 1,000 Rohingya shops
HEADLINE STORY
20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for political murder
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
HEADLINE STORY
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi at mercy of military once again
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire
Dhanush to play an ambitious common man in his next…
Ganguly shouldn’t have spoken on Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar
Former local councillor found guilty of Covid grant fraud
ZEE5 Global launches the trailer of upcoming dramedy Kaun Banegi…
India sex workers seek to be counted after court upholds…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE