Website Logo
  • Monday, October 31, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

12 members of Rajkot BJP MP’s family reported dead in Morbi bridge collapse

“Among the dead, there are five children.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajkot Mohanbhai Kundariya (Photo credit: ANI)

By: Melvin Samuel

Twelve family members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajkot Mohanbhai Kundariya died in the suspension bridge collapse incident in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday.

The personal assistant of the BJP MP told ANI that 12 members of the family of Kundaria’s sister died in the Morbi bridge collapse incident. “Among the dead, there are five children,” he said.

Kundariya himself visited the spot in Morbi after the mishap and took stock of the rescue operation.

“It is very saddening. Machinery is present at the spot to pump out the water so that we can figure out the bodies underneath, as there’s a lot of silt. I believe the bridge got overloaded and that led to the incident. Many teams engaged in rescue,” Kundariya told ANI.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Morbi hanging bridge collapse incident increased to 141, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday.

Gujarat government on Monday announced that a high-powered committee has been set up to investigate the incident of the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi district of Gujarat.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Taliban deny entry of female students in campus for not wearing Burqa
News
Sunak criticised for planning to skip UN climate summit
News
Brisk walking, not leisurely stroll help reduce risk of heart disease
News
Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in Leicester
Sports
Australian hotel issues apology, fires staff who captured footage of Virat Kohli’s room
News
Indian Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in several states across US
News
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself
News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 141; rescue operation on
News
India: Over 60 dead after cable bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi
News
Time to invest in South Asian languages in UK: Gareth Thomas MP
News
Doctor struck off from medical register after causing ‘distress’ to colleague
INDIA
Britain prioritising India trade deal but can’t give timeline, says James Cleverly
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW