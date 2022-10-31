12 members of Rajkot BJP MP’s family reported dead in Morbi bridge collapse

“Among the dead, there are five children.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajkot Mohanbhai Kundariya (Photo credit: ANI)

By: Melvin Samuel

Twelve family members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajkot Mohanbhai Kundariya died in the suspension bridge collapse incident in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday.

The personal assistant of the BJP MP told ANI that 12 members of the family of Kundaria’s sister died in the Morbi bridge collapse incident. “Among the dead, there are five children,” he said.

Kundariya himself visited the spot in Morbi after the mishap and took stock of the rescue operation.

“It is very saddening. Machinery is present at the spot to pump out the water so that we can figure out the bodies underneath, as there’s a lot of silt. I believe the bridge got overloaded and that led to the incident. Many teams engaged in rescue,” Kundariya told ANI.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Morbi hanging bridge collapse incident increased to 141, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday.

Gujarat government on Monday announced that a high-powered committee has been set up to investigate the incident of the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi district of Gujarat.

(ANI)