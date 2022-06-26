Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

$10,000 reward offered for information on double homicide inside Newport News store: 7-Eleven

One of the victims was 52-year-old Yorktown man Preyas Patel

$10,000 Reward Offered for Information on 7-Eleven Double Homicide (Photo: Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

US retail store 7-Eleven has offered $10,000 (£8,154) for information on double homicide inside Newport News store, according to a report.

The Dallas-based firm offers the reward for any information on a fatal double shooting that happened inside one of the chain’s Newport News stores on June 15.

“In reference to the double homicide on June 15, 2022, 7-Eleven Corporation will be offering a $10,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest. The reward is separate from Crime Line and in order to receive the reward, it cannot be anonymous. If you have information, call Detective A. Rogers at (757) 928-4219,” 7-Eleven said in a statement regarding the investigation on social media.


According to Newport News Police Department (NNPD), Police began the investigation after crews received a call at 11:46 pm about suspicious activity. When officers arrived, they found two men dead inside the business.

The victims were identified as 52-year-old Yorktown man Preyas Patel and 35-year-old Newport News man Logan Edward Thomas.

Police revealed that both victims died before they could be taken to the hospital.

During a press conference, NNPD chief Steve Drew said the incident was a suspected robbery. According to them, a customer walked in and called the police when they noticed no one was working.

Police also released updated surveillance footage of the suspect which includes two different angles, slow motion and screen capture.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Dr Sameer Patel inducted into American Association of Plastic Surgeons
News
Bank rate-setters get below-inflation pay rise after wage restraint row
News
Strip searches of children: Met police refers eight more cases to police watchdog
News
Can’t do this simple balancing act? It will show if you’re more likely to die…
News
Will Priti Patel succeed Oliver Dowden as Conservatives chair after crushing by-election defeats?
HEADLINE STORY
UK’s Khushi Patel wins Miss India Worldwide 2022
News
Winchester Youth MP Dev Sharma wins UK Parliament award for taking on junk-food…
News
Baroness Scotland reelected Commonwealth secretary-general despite Boris Jonshon’s support to rival
News
Postman’s life ‘turned upside down’ after massive bank error put his account £1m…
News
Amnesty International UK is viewed as ‘white saviour’, ‘colonialist’, ‘middle class’ and ‘privileged’,…
News
Decoded: Is Dominic Raab’s Bill of Rights an attack on Human rights?
News
Health & social care secretary Sajid Javid urges men to talk about mental…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
$10,000 reward offered for information on double homicide inside Newport…
Dr Sameer Patel inducted into American Association of Plastic Surgeons
Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji meets vice president Venkaiah Naidu
Bank rate-setters get below-inflation pay rise after wage restraint row
Look forward to fruitful discussions with world leaders during the…
Showing my butt was kind of a dream of mine:…