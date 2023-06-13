Website Logo
1 in 2 families face financial hardships when dads take paternity leave

The poll further reveals that nearly 1 in 5 fathers or partners (18%) continue working during paternity leave, rising to almost 1 in 3 (30%) among part-time workers

Approximately 22% (more than 1 in 5) fathers or partners continue to work during paternity leave due to the demands of their workload (Representative Image: iStock)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A new survey conducted by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in the UK reveals that a low level of statutory paternity pay poses financial challenges for families and dissuades 1 in 5 fathers or partners from taking paternity leave.

According to the TUC poll report published on their website (June 09), more than half (53%) of families struggle financially when fathers or partners take paternity leave.

The survey also indicates that 50% of parents feel they were unable to take sufficient time off work as paternity leave to adequately support their families.

Additionally, 21% of parents reported not taking any paternity leave at all, with more than a quarter (27%) attributing this decision to an inability to afford a reduction in income.

The current statutory paternity pay stands at £172.48 per week or 90% of the average weekly earnings (whichever is lower), with paternity leave lasting one or two weeks.

Key findings from the TUC poll include the impact of household income on paternity leave uptake.

While 86% of parents in households with an income over £60,000 take statutory paternity leave provided by their employer, the number drops to 65% for fathers or partners in households earning less than £25,000.

Furthermore, only 14% of fathers or partners with a household income under £25,000 opt for a more generous form of paternity leave beyond the statutory period, compared to 35% in households with an income over £80,000.

The survey also highlights the limited participation of self-employed fathers or partners, with only 31% taking time off when their partner has a baby, as they are not eligible for statutory paternity pay.

The TUC cautions that this situation hampers their ability to take leave for the arrival of a new child.

The poll further reveals that nearly 1 in 5 fathers or partners (18%) continue working during paternity leave, rising to almost 1 in 3 (30%) among part-time workers.

Approximately 22% (more than 1 in 5) fathers or partners continue to work during paternity leave due to the demands of their workload, while a similar percentage of 19% feel compelled to do so under pressure from their employers.

The TUC calls on the government to comprehensively revamp the current parental leave system.

They propose increasing statutory paternity pay to at least the level of the real living wage, extending individual well-paid parental leave rights to both parents (independent of the other partner’s leave), and granting parental leave and pay rights to all from day one of employment, irrespective of employment status.

The TUC also suggests eliminating qualifying periods for parental leave and pay rights, advocating for these benefits to be accessible from the first day of employment.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak emphasises the importance of enabling fathers to take time off work when their babies are born and advocates for an improved parental leave and pay system that allows parents to spend quality time with their newborns.

Nowak suggests providing better-paid paternity leave for all fathers and implementing a new right to well-paid parental leave specifically for fathers, without relying on mothers sacrificing their maternity leave.

The survey was conducted by Opinium on behalf of the TUC, involving 2,006 parents of children under six years old between February 3 and 6, 2023.

Eastern Eye

