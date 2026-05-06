Zuckerberg at centre of lawsuit over alleged illegal use of books and articles for AI

Highlights

Five major publishers file class action lawsuit in New York.

Meta accused of using pirated materials to train Llama AI system.

Company denies wrongdoing, cites fair use defence.

Mark Zuckerberg is facing a lawsuit over claims he wrongly used millions of copyrighted books and articles to develop Meta's artificial intelligence tools.

The 41-year-old Meta chief executive is accused of personally approving and encouraging copyright infringement, according to court documents filed in New York.

Five major publishing houses, including Elsevier, Cengage, Hachette Book Group, Macmillan and McGraw Hill, have joined forces with author Scott Turow to bring the class action case.

The publishers represent works by well-known writers including James Patterson, Donna Tartt and former US president Joe Biden.

The lawsuit claims Meta illegally downloaded millions of copyrighted books and journal articles from pirate websites while training its AI language tool called Llama.

"In their effort to win the AI 'arms race' and build a functional generative AI model, Defendants Meta and Zuckerberg followed their well-known motto: 'move fast and break things'," the legal filing states.

It describes the alleged actions as "one of the most massive infringements of copyrighted materials in history".

Meta, valued at $1.5 trillion, has rejected the allegations and vowed to contest the lawsuit strongly.

The company argues that using copyrighted material for AI training can qualify as fair use.

"AI is powering transformative innovations, productivity and creativity for individuals and companies, and courts have rightly found that training AI on copyrighted material can qualify as fair use," Meta said in a statement.

The case represents the latest attempt by writers and publishers to seek compensation from tech companies over AI training practices.

Last year, AI firm Anthropic paid $1.5 billion to settle similar claims. However, not all such cases succeed.

A San Francisco court previously ruled against 13 writers, including Ta-Nehisi Coates, who brought comparable claims against Meta, though the judge noted his ruling applied only to that specific case.