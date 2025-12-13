Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Zipcar's UK closure announcement paves way for rivals' London expansion

Free2Move, Enterprise Car Club and peer-to-peer platforms consider filling gap left by closure affecting half a million users

Zipcar's UK closure announcement paves way for rivals' London expansion

Free2Move, owned by carmaker Stellantis, said it was closely monitoring the London market

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 13, 2025
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Zipcar announced closure of UK operations at end of year, leaving up to 500,000 users without service.
  • Multiple car-sharing firms including Free2Move and Enterprise Car Club exploring London expansion.
  • Fragmented licensing across 33 London boroughs remains major obstacle to car-sharing growth.

Several car-sharing companies are considering launching or expanding in London following Zipcar's announcement to close its UK operation at the end of the year, leaving a significant gap in one of Europe's biggest cities.

Free2Move, owned by carmaker Stellantis, told The Guardian that it was "closely monitoring the London market" and "actively assessing" options for its services. The company already operates fleets in Berlin, Paris, Rome and Washington DC.

Enterprise Car Club, which has some cars in London, noted that it "will continue to seek out opportunities to expand our network and provide people with alternative transport options by the hour or day".

Co Wheels, operating across the UK with a handful of vehicles in the capital, said it was "actively discussing" options with several London boroughs in recent days.

Peer-to-peer car-sharing platforms Hiyacar and Turo also expressed interest in expanding their presence. Hiyacar chief executive Don Iro told The Guardian, "Our vision is to now take on the market. We're in a unique position to scale."

He added the company was "always going to do this irrespective of Zipcar", but Zipcar's market exit "gives us the ammunition to expand".

Zipcar's closure represents a blow to car-sharing advocates and as many as half a million users.

London is viewed as one of Europe's most promising cities for car-sharing due to its large population that primarily relies on public transport rather than private car ownership.

Regulatory barriers persist

However, experts say the fragmented nature of licensing and parking prices across 33 London local authorities has been a huge barrier to car clubs.

Zipcar's floating cars, which have no fixed parking spot, were not allowed to park within Camden and the City of London, among other areas.

Free2Move noted that London is "among Europe's most advanced cities when it comes to readiness for autonomous mobility", though it suggested its interest was not at a developed stage.

Richard Dilks, chief executive of shared transport charity CoMoUK, noted that he had been involved in discussions with London boroughs and Transport for London about attracting more operators through a single process and lower fees.

"Almost certainly there's going to be a big cliff-edge gap," he warned.

londonautomotive industrytransport for londonzipcar

Related News

Kunal Shah says small firms delaying decisions amid policy doubts
Business

Kunal Shah says small firms delaying decisions amid policy doubts

Mehul Choksi
Business

Mehul Choksi loses final appeal in Belgium over extradition to India

Gerry McGovern
Business

JLR design chief removed after 'woke' Jaguar backlash

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan
Business

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan

More For You

Government defends support package as pubs bar Labour MPs in tax protest

Many businesses are particularly angry about business rates changes announced in last month's budget

iStock

Government defends support package as pubs bar Labour MPs in tax protest

Highlights

  • More than 250 pubs, restaurants and hotels have banned Labour MPs from their premises.
  • Government claims £4.3bn support package cuts potential 45 per cent bill increase to just 4 per cent.
  • Industry disputes figures, says businesses face closure due to tax burden.

Downing Street has defended its support for the hospitality sector after more than 250 pubs, restaurants and hotels across Britain joined a campaign banning Labour MPs from their premises in protest against tax increases.

The campaign began last week when Dorset publican James Fowler placed "No Labour MPs" stickers in his Bournemouth establishment.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us