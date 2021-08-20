Humza Yousaf accused of favouritism

Scotland health secretary Humza Yousaf

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A SENIOR solicitor advocate has accused Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf of being selective in meeting families whose relatives died of the coronavirus.

Professor Peter Watson said his invitation to Yousaf more than a month ago to meet the bereaved families he represented was turned down citing that the health secretary was too preoccupied. Watson was offered only a virtual interaction, The Times said.

But Yousaf on Tuesday (17) found time to meet another group of people accompanied by senior lawyer Aamer Anwar, who represented him and his wife in a legal case against a Dundee nursery which the couple claimed discriminated against their daughter.

Anwar, who is also part of the pressure group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, acknowledged that the families he led met Yousaf and Scotland’s deputy first minister John Swinney at St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh.

Watson sought to know how the health secretary found time to meet Anwar in person while his invitation to interact with his group was declined.

On July 6, a letter to Watson’s firm PBW Law, written on behalf of Yousaf said, “As I am sure you can understand, the cabinet secretary is extremely busy in his new role and, therefore, will not be able to meet with you on this occasion. However, he would like to offer you the opportunity to meet with his officials.”

The letter was signed by Yosaf, The Times reported.

Watson replied: “You will understand the surprise and distress of those we represent who note that there was a meeting in person involving yourself and Mr Swinney and representatives of another group of bereaved families.

“It also included their legal representative Aamer Anwar who we note from news coverage is apparently your solicitor in other matters. It appears this meeting has offered information so far denied to those we represent.”

“We accordingly invite you to explain why it is possible for you to meet in person with Mr Anwar and you are not in a position to meet with us,” Watson said in his reply.