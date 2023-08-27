Woking murder: Pakistan police may soon arrest ‘British father on the run’

Ten-year-old Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking earlier this month

Sara Sharif’s father Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool (Image credit: Surrey Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

PAKISTANI police intensified efforts to locate and arrest a British father who fled the UK after the tragic death of his 10-year-old daughter, Sara Sharif, reported MailOnline.

Urfan Sharif, 41, along with his wife Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled the country a day before Sara’s lifeless body was discovered at their residence in Woking earlier this month.

Surrey Police have launched a global manhunt for the trio, who are sought for questioning in connection to Sara’s murder.

While the investigation spans continents, Pakistani authorities are focusing on the family’s hometown of Jhelum, narrowing down their pursuit as they track a mobile phone SIM card belonging to Sharif.

The SIM has been recently used in Jhelum, approximately 70 miles from Islamabad. There are suspicions that the fugitives are sheltered by relatives and aided in their evasion.

Nasir Bajwa, lead police officer handling the case, expressed determination to apprehend the suspects.

“With God’s will, we will make the arrest soon,” he affirmed. The case has been particularly distressing for the police team, as they work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Sara.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sharif, Urfan Sharif’s father and Sara’s grandfather, made a plea for his son to cooperate with the police.

He told the Sunday Times that the family wishes to resolve the matter swiftly to protect their household’s privacy, which has been compromised by frequent police interventions.

Sharif’s father disclosed that his son had not informed him about Sara’s demise during a brief visit to their family home in Punjab.

The suspects, including taxi-driver Sharif, Batool, and Malik, purchased one-way tickets to Pakistan valued at £5,000 before fleeing the UK.

Accompanied by five children aged between one and 13, they vanished a day prior to the discovery of Sara’s body.

The Surrey Police were alerted to the situation when Sharif made a distress call to 999 from Pakistan, leading them to uncover the tragic incident at their family home on August 10.

Recently, Sharif’s history of multiple marriages has come to light through family members.

After arriving in the UK on a student visa around 15 years ago, he married Polish national Olga Domin, 36, with whom he had an elder son, aged 13. Later, he divorced Olga and married Beinash, a Luton native, with whom he shares three children.

The ongoing manhunt and international investigation underscore the complexities and urgency surrounding this tragic case, as authorities strive to provide justice for Sara and her grieving family, according to various reports.