Windows 10 support ends today, leaving millions unable to use it safely

Highlights:

Free updates and technical support for Windows 10 have officially ended.



Users who stay on Windows 10 could face rising risks from cyber threats.



Options include upgrading to Windows 11, installing Linux, or buying a new PC.



End of the line for Windows 10

Microsoft has officially stopped offering free updates, security fixes and technical support for Windows 10 from 14 October 2025, marking the end of an era for one of the world’s most popular operating systems.

Despite the launch of its successor, Windows 11, in 2021, nearly four in ten Windows users worldwide were still using Windows 10 as of September 2025.

While computers running Windows 10 will continue to function, they will no longer receive essential security patches. This makes them increasingly vulnerable to viruses, malware and other cyber threats as new weaknesses are discovered.

Microsoft says Windows 11 is designed to meet “the current demands for heightened security by default”, and encourages users to make the switch.

What are the risks?

Continuing to use Windows 10 without updates carries serious security risks. Outdated systems are a prime target for hackers, who exploit unpatched vulnerabilities to access personal data and spread malware.

Consumer group Which? has warned that about five million people in the UK still plan to use Windows 10, leaving themselves open to potential data theft and online scams.

Lisa Barber, editor of Which? Tech, said criminals are likely to “target people, exploit weaknesses and steal data” from those who fail to upgrade.

How to stay protected

The most effective solution is to upgrade to Windows 11, which remains free for eligible devices. Most computers purchased in the past four years are likely to meet the system requirements, including 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip, which secures user credentials.

Microsoft offers a free compatibility checker to confirm whether your device can run Windows 11. Which? also provides an online tool that helps users verify processor compatibility.

If your PC does not meet the requirements, Microsoft offers a one-year extended security update programme lasting until 13 October 2026. This gives users more time to transition safely. Those who log into Windows 10 using a Microsoft account can access the extension for free, while others will pay around $30 or redeem 1,000 Microsoft reward points.

Alternatives for older PCs

For computers unable to upgrade, users can consider switching to other operating systems such as Linux. Versions like Ubuntu offer a free, open-source and secure environment supported with regular updates. Installation requires a USB drive and backing up existing data, as replacing Windows will likely erase existing files.

Another option is ChromeOS Flex, Google’s lightweight system designed for web-based computing. It can be installed for free on many older PCs and is ideal for users who rely mainly on browser-based tasks.

If neither solution works, buying a new PC with Windows 11 may be the simplest route. Many retailers provide trade-in and recycling schemes, and refurbished Windows 11 computers are available through outlets such as Currys, Back Market and Dell.