  • Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Will sure see ‘Jawan’ first day: Salman praises ‘prevue’ of new SRK movie

Jawan is slated to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Salman Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has received a thumbs up from close friend and contemporary Salman Khan, who “absolutely loved” the high-octane action thriller’s ‘prevue’ and promised to see the movie on the first day of its release.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Salman shared the clip from the movie and said a movie like “Jawan” should be watched only in theatres.

“Pathan jawan ban gaya (Pathaan has transformed into Jawan), outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk (sic)” the actor wrote.

Salman had made an appearance in SRK’s blockbuster movie Pathaan, which released in January and earned over £100 million at the global box office.

The first glimpse of Jawan showcases Shah Rukh featuring in several death-defying stunts, songs and mouthing dialogues in his quintessential style.

Directed by Atlee, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under Red Chilies Entertainment’s production banner.

The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Jawan is slated to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.

Eastern Eye

