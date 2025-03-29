Skip to content
Voices of Faith 2025: A journey through spirituality and wisdom

Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat serve as the official media partners of this landmark event

Soumik Datta (R) and Gurdain Singh Rayatt

Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaMar 29, 2025

The inaugural edition of Voices of Faith commenced on Friday at the iconic Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London, marking the beginning of an extraordinary three-day festival exploring theological philosophies, interfaith dialogues, and the deeper essence of spirituality through conversations, music, and healing vibes.

Organised by Teamwork Arts, the creators of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) and JLF London, Voices of Faith is presented by the Kamini and Vindi Banga Family Trust, with the support of Tech Mahindra. Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat serve as the official media partners of this landmark event. This unique festival seeks to offer insights into navigating the complexities of modern life through the timeless wisdom enshrined in global religious traditions. It focuses on the universal ideals of compassion and interconnectedness that underpin the world’s faiths, fostering dialogue that transcends barriers and deepens mutual understanding.

An enlightening beginning: Voices of Faith Day 1

The festival opened with a mesmerising Indian classical prelude by celebrated musicians Soumik Datta and Gurdain Singh Rayatt, setting a contemplative and harmonious tone for the proceedings. The inaugural address was delivered by H.E. Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the UK, alongside Vindi Banga and Sanjoy K. Roy, who underscored the significance of interfaith dialogue in an era marked by socio-political divisions. Lord Jitesh Gadhia also shared his thoughts.

Vikram Doraiswami

The keynote address was delivered by Andrew Quintman, a distinguished scholar of Buddhism in Tibet and the Himalayas, and an associate professor at Wesleyan University. Quintman captivated the audience with his reflections on the omnipresence of religion in human civilisation. He emphasised how religious traditions have shaped architecture, literature, politics, and human consciousness throughout history.

Quintman also highlighted the evolving academic understanding of religion, explaining how the term itself is a relatively modern construct developed in the West. He explored the Sanskrit concept of dharma, illustrating its varied interpretations from moral duty to philosophical ideals, and how it forms the bedrock of Buddhist traditions.

Andrew Quintman

The power of faith in song and poetry

Drawing from centuries-old spiritual traditions, Quintman explored the role of poetry and music in religious devotion. He referenced the 11th-century Tibetan sage Milarepa, whose deeply evocative songs of meditation and enlightenment continue to inspire spiritual seekers. Milarepa’s verses, rich with imagery of nature and solitude, exemplify how music and poetry have long served as conduits for expressing faith and attaining spiritual awakening.

Lord Jitesh Gadhia

A platform for thought and reflection

Day 1 of Voices of Faith provided a compelling glimpse into the diverse religious traditions and their role in shaping human understanding. The discussions underscored how faith, in its myriad forms, offers solace, guidance, and wisdom amid life’s uncertainties.

Saturday’s schedule features an evening session, followed by a full-day programme on Sunday, 30 March, where more in-depth discussions and musical performances will continue to illuminate the path of faith and wisdom.

barbican centrejaipur literature festivalspiritualityteamwork artsindian classical musicbritish asiansvoices of faith 2025

