Vishal Gohel murder: Two more charged

Vishal Gohel

By: Pramod Thomas

TWO more people have been charged with murdering a man in a flat in Bushey in January, Hertfordshire Police said.

Vishal Gohel, aged 44, was discovered unresponsive inside a flat in High Street in the morning of 23 January and pronounced dead at the scene. Now, six people have been charged with Gohel’s murder.

According to the statement, Sakeen Gordon, 20, of Uxbridge Road, Ealing, west London and Brandon Browne, 21, of Laburnum Road, Rochester, Kent, are now accused of killing Gohel.

Four others have already been charged with the murder. They are Georgia Bruce-Annan, 20, of Harts Lane, Faith Hoppie, 21, of Blake Avenue, Tianna Edwards-Hancock, 18, of Fresh Wharf Road, all from Barking, east London, and Tervin Leslie, 21, from south-east London. They appeared at St Albans Crown Court on 8 February, the Police said. They were all remanded in custody.

The statement further said that the hearing will start on 30 March and the trial will likely to begin on 27 June in the same court.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the BCH Major Crime Unit, said: “We have now charged six people with murder, but my team are still keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information.

“Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with any information, no matter how small it might seem, it could be vital for our investigation.”