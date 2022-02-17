Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 17, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

News

Vishal Gohel murder: Two more charged

Vishal Gohel

By: Pramod Thomas

TWO more people have been charged with murdering a man in a flat in Bushey in January, Hertfordshire Police said. 

Vishal Gohel, aged 44, was discovered unresponsive inside a flat in High Street in the morning of 23 January and pronounced dead at the scene. Now, six people have been charged with Gohel’s murder.

According to the statement, Sakeen Gordon, 20, of Uxbridge Road, Ealing, west London and Brandon Browne, 21, of Laburnum Road, Rochester, Kent, are now accused of killing Gohel.

Four others have already been charged with the murder. They are Georgia Bruce-Annan, 20, of Harts Lane, Faith Hoppie, 21, of Blake Avenue, Tianna Edwards-Hancock, 18, of Fresh Wharf Road, all from Barking, east London, and Tervin Leslie, 21, from south-east London. They appeared at St Albans Crown Court on 8 February, the Police said. They were all remanded in custody.

The statement further said that the hearing will start on 30 March and the trial will likely to begin on 27 June in the same court.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the BCH Major Crime Unit, said: “We have now charged six people with murder, but my team are still keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information.

“Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with any information, no matter how small it might seem, it could be vital for our investigation.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Police force apologises for racial abuse of former investigator
UK
Two more Derby cocaine gang members sentenced
UK
Sajid Javid visits North West and West Midlands healthcare services
US
US ‘hopes India will support America’ if Russia attacks Ukraine
UK
A46 crash probe: Three accused appear in court
UK
Man jailed for stealing over £200,000 to fund gambling habit
News
Study: Most deprived areas in England and Wales deadly affected by Covid
UK
Covid: £23m to help “community champions” tackle vaccine hesitancy
News
Police arrest three who targeted men on gay dating app in India
News
Pakistan to allow India to send wheat, medicine to Afghanistan by road
INDIA
Hijab row: Security tight in India as schools reopen
US
Indian-origin Anna Menon among crew of new space mission
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak to release on Feb…
Police force apologises for racial abuse of former investigator
JLR partners with Nvidia to develop hi-tech cars
BBC Studios adapts British series Guilt for ZEE5
Two more Derby cocaine gang members sentenced
SonyLIV locks March 4 for the premiere of Undekhi 2
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE