  Thursday, July 14, 2022
Viral Pic: Young girl gifted India cap, England jersey after getting struck by Rohit Shrma’s six

After the game was over, Rohit himself went up to Meera and her father and took down their contact number so that he could speak to them later.

Six-year-old cricket fan Meera Salvi with England jersey (Image credit: @meme_ki_diwani/Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Bumrah’s match-winning spell and Rohit Sharma’s half-century helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. During the course of his innings, Rohit hit five massive six and one of those shots hit a six-year-old girl, Meera Salvi, on the head.

The match was temporarily halted and media reports said the England team’s medical officers attended to Meera.

After the game was over, Rohit himself went up to Meera and her father and took down their contact number so that he could speak to them later.

The England cricket team, on the other hand, shared a team’s jersey with young Meera. 

 

During the course of the match, Rohit became the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in 50-over matches. While he is still the only current player to achieve the feat globally, three others – Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, West Indian Chris Gayle and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya – have hit more sixes than Sharma in ODIs. But they have all retired.

