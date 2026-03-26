FEW tournaments have reshaped the landscape of English cricket as quickly as The Hundred. At the centre of its next phase is Vikram Banerjee, the competition’s managing director, charged with steering the 100-ball league through a period of significant investment, structural change and rising global ambition.

Appointed in February 2025, Banerjee now oversees one of the most commercially significant projects in British sport. His role extends from commercial partnerships and broadcast growth to maintaining competitive balance across the eight franchises as the competition prepares to enter a privately backed era from 2026.

That transition will bring one of the most consequential changes in the tournament’s short history: a major overhaul of team squads. Banerjee has indicated that the next season could involve a wide-ranging “reset”, similar in spirit to the Indian Premier League’s periodic mega-auctions, designed to ensure parity across teams and sustain the league’s long-term appeal.

“I’d like next year to be a bit of a reset,” he said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo during the 2025 season. “All these leagues do it over time, and next year should be one of those.”

For Banerjee, three principles guide that thinking. “You want to make sure whatever you do brings the very best players in,” he said. “But you also need competitive balance… that ‘Any Given Sunday’ philosophy, that you don’t know who’s going to win this game.” The model, he added, must also work equally for the men’s and women’s competitions, a central pillar of the tournament’s design.

The changes coincide with the arrival of new investors in the eight franchises, including owners connected to the IPL’s global network of teams. Their involvement marks a decisive shift in English cricket’s financial structure, with the franchises collectively valued at close to £1 billion and more than £500 million expected to flow back into the domestic game.

Banerjee hopes that in decades to come the competition might stand “shoulder to shoulder with all of the great sports brands”, placing it alongside global institutions such as the NFL, the IPL and Wimbledon.

His path to the role reflects both cricketing and corporate experience. Born in Bradford in 1984 to a family of Indian, specifically Bengali, heritage, Banerjee was educated at King Edward’s School, Birmingham, and Downing College, Cambridge, where he played first-class cricket for the university. He later represented Gloucestershire between 2006 and 2011, taking 97 wickets in 43 first-class matches.

After retiring from professional cricket he moved into strategy roles in the corporate sector before joining the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2017 as head of strategy. He later became director of business operations, overseeing major initiatives including Project Gemini, which introduced private investment into The Hundred.

Banerjee’s ascent reflects a wider shift in the sport itself. As cricket adapts to global markets, franchise ownership and new audiences, administrators increasingly need to balance the traditions of the game with the commercial realities shaping its future – a balance that now sits squarely within his remit.

ENDS