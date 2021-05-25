Website Logo
  Tuesday, May 25, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427
US security assistance to Pakistan remains suspended, says John Kirby
AMERICAN has not reinstated its security assistance to Pakistan, following its suspension by the administration of previous US president Donald Trump, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has said on Monday (24).

Kirby added that he would not speculate if the decision would change in future.

Recently, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa while US national security advisor Jake Sullivan met his Pakistani counterpart in Geneva.

“The security assistance to Pakistan that was suspended by the previous Trump administration remains to be the same,” the Pentagon said on Monday (24).

He was responding to a question on whether the administration of US president Joe Biden had reviewed the suspension.

In January 2018, Trump suspended security assistance to Pakistan, arguing that he was not satisfied with the country’s its role in the fight against terrorism.

Austin spoke to General Bajwa to discuss shared regional interests and objectives, Kirby added.

“During the call, the secretary reiterated his appreciation for Pakistan’s support to the Afghanistan peace negotiations and expressed his desire to continue to build on the United States-Pakistan bilateral relationship,” he said.

Austin said in a tweet on Monday (24), “I reiterated my appreciation for the US-Pakistan relationship and my desire to continue to work together to further regional security and stability.”

Sullivan met his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf in Geneva on Sunday (23) to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest, and ways to advance practical cooperation.

“They agreed to continue with the conversation,” the spokesperson of the National Security Council, Emily Horne, said.

