UK’s record-breaking fundraiser, Captain Tom Moore, dies aged 100

Captain Tom Moore, who won British hearts with a Covid-19 fund raising drive last year, on Tuesday (2) died from the disease aged 100, his family said.







He died on Tuesday morning at Bedford Hospital. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on January 22 and was fighting pneumonia.

The family posted a picture of the charity hero with the words ‘Captain Sir Tom Moore 1920-2021’ on his official Twitter page.

Over the past five years, Moore had been receiving treatment for prostate and skin cancer, his family said. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 due to the other medication he was taking.







“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of,” his daughters said.

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”

The Queen will send a private message of condolence to the family, Buckingham Palace said.







“Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year,” a palace statement said.

“Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world.”

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.







Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise £38.9 million for the NHS.

His endeavour and wit spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak: Moore’s message to the world was that the sun would shine again and that the clouds would clear.

Raised in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War Two.





