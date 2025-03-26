Largest UK road tunnel gets government approval

THE UK government has approved an £8.3 billion plan to build the country’s largest-ever road tunnel.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander granted development consent to National Highways for the 14.5-mile Lower Thames Crossing between Kent and Essex, the Planning Inspectorate confirmed on Tuesday.

The project, described by National Highways as “the most significant road project in a generation,” includes two 2.6-mile tunnels under the Thames.

It aims to reduce congestion at the Dartford Crossing by nearly doubling road capacity across the Thames east of London.

Work on the scheme has been ongoing since 2009, with over £800 million spent on planning. The new motorway-style road will connect the A2 and M2 in Kent to the A13 and M25 in Essex.

National Highways stated that the government is exploring private financing options, with costs potentially reaching £10 billion. Construction could begin next year, with the road expected to open in the early 2030s.

A government source told the Independent that the crossing would improve connectivity between the South and the Midlands and boost economic growth.

National Highways executive director Matt Palmer said the project would provide “quicker, safer and more reliable journeys” and focus on low-carbon construction.

The announcement has received support from Logistics UK and Labour MP Jim Dickson, while Thurrock Council and campaigners have raised concerns over environmental and traffic impacts.

The government has defended the decision, stating it is investing in infrastructure across the country. Funding options, including private finance, are still under discussion.

