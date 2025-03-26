Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Largest UK road tunnel gets government approval

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander granted development consent to National Highways for the 14.5-mile Lower Thames Crossing between Kent and Essex, the Planning Inspectorate confirmed on Tuesday.

Lower Thames Crossing

The project, described by National Highways as 'the most significant road project in a generation,' includes two 2.6-mile tunnels under the Thames.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 26, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE UK government has approved an £8.3 billion plan to build the country’s largest-ever road tunnel.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander granted development consent to National Highways for the 14.5-mile Lower Thames Crossing between Kent and Essex, the Planning Inspectorate confirmed on Tuesday.

The project, described by National Highways as “the most significant road project in a generation,” includes two 2.6-mile tunnels under the Thames.

It aims to reduce congestion at the Dartford Crossing by nearly doubling road capacity across the Thames east of London.

Work on the scheme has been ongoing since 2009, with over £800 million spent on planning. The new motorway-style road will connect the A2 and M2 in Kent to the A13 and M25 in Essex.

National Highways stated that the government is exploring private financing options, with costs potentially reaching £10 billion. Construction could begin next year, with the road expected to open in the early 2030s.

A government source told the Independent that the crossing would improve connectivity between the South and the Midlands and boost economic growth.

National Highways executive director Matt Palmer said the project would provide “quicker, safer and more reliable journeys” and focus on low-carbon construction.

The announcement has received support from Logistics UK and Labour MP Jim Dickson, while Thurrock Council and campaigners have raised concerns over environmental and traffic impacts.

The government has defended the decision, stating it is investing in infrastructure across the country. Funding options, including private finance, are still under discussion.

economic growthinfrastructure investmentlargest uk road tunnelower thames crossingnational highwaysroad tunneltransport secretaryuk government

Related News

reeves-spring-statement
Featured

Government cuts growth forecast, announces public spending cuts

Ben Affleck
Entertainment

Ben Affleck opens up on divorce as Jennifer Lopez buys £14M home : ‘We were just too different’

IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG in a High-Stakes Battle for Crucial Win
Cricket

IPL 2025: Hyderabad and Lucknow clash in search of a crucial win

Top 5 reasons why Lidl’s Dubai chocolate is in such high demand across Europe
Food

Top 5 reasons why Lidl’s Dubai chocolate is in such high demand across Europe

More For You

Slough Council writes off £382,000 in unpaid business rates

Two companies that owed the money had dissolved, while a third – which owed the largest amount – had gone into liquidation.

CRM

Slough Council writes off £382,000 in unpaid business rates

Nick Clark

AN ‘eyewatering’ £382,000 in unpaid business rates has been written off by Slough Borough Council with the agreement of council leaders – with one branding the sum ‘frightening’.

Leading councillors voted to approve the write off last Monday (17), after all attempts to collect the debt – owed by just three companies – had been ‘exhausted’. Councillor Wal Chahal, responsible for finance, said: “It’s an eyewatering number to be writing off, it’s just frightening.

Keep ReadingShow less
man-city-getty

Last year, Manchester City and Techno India Group launched the first Manchester City Football School in India, based in Kolkata. (Representational image: Getty)

Manchester City signs MoU to open sports school in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

MAMATA BANERJEE, chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal, has announced that Manchester City has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a sports school in the state.

The Premier League club, which has won the league title for four consecutive seasons, is expanding its football education initiatives in the region.

Keep ReadingShow less
IMF Finalizes £1 Billion Loan Agreement for Pakistan

The IMF said in a statement on Tuesday that the 28-month agreement aims to support Pakistan’s efforts in tackling climate change. (Photo: Reuters)

REUTERS

IMF announces agreement on £1 bn loan deal for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached an agreement with Pakistan on a new £1 billion loan programme and reviewed an existing bailout, which could unlock an additional £770 million if approved.

The IMF said in a statement on Tuesday that the 28-month agreement aims to support Pakistan’s efforts in tackling climate change.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt

Rajab Butt released an apology video on Sunday

Getty Images

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt faces blasphemy charges over controversial perfume launch

A prominent Pakistani YouTuber, Rajab, Butt, is facing serious legal action after being accused of blasphemy following the launch of a perfume, an issue that has sparked widespread public outrage. In Pakistan, even unverified allegations of blasphemy can quickly escalate, sometimes leading to violent responses.

The YouTuber, Butt, has been charged under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and faces two separate cases, with penalties that could result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Blasphemy is a highly sensitive topic in the country, and accusations related to it often result in harsh consequences, even without solid evidence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Akshata Murty appointed trustee of Victoria and Albert Museum

Akshata Murty

Akshata Murty appointed trustee of Victoria and Albert Museum

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, has been appointed as one of six new trustees to the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London.

In her new role, Murty will help in scrutinising and promoting the museum’s work, collaborating alongside current V&A chairman Tristram Hunt, it was announced last Friday (21).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc