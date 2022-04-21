Website Logo
  Thursday, April 21, 2022
UK parliament triggers contempt probe into prime minister Johnson

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference to update the nation on the Covid-19 booster vaccine program in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on December 15, 2021. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

British MPs on Thursday triggered an investigation into allegations that prime minister Boris Johnson misled parliament in his initial responses to reports that he and his staff broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Lawmakers approved a motion calling for a parliamentary committee to determine whether Johnson’s denials of rule-breaking amounted to a contempt of the House of Commons in light of his subsequent police fine for breaching regulations.

The motion was passed without any opposition after the government abandoned an earlier attempt to delay any decision on whether or not to hold the investigation.

More to follow…

