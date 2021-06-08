Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 08, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 351,309
Total Cases 28,996,473
Today's Fatalities 2,123
Today's Cases 86,498

UK offers condolences to Pakistan after deadly train accident 

(Photo by Matt Dunham-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

BRITAIN’S prime minister Boris Johnson expressed his condolences over the loss of life in a train collision in Pakistan on Monday (8). 

More than 63 people died in a double train accident on Monday in a remote part of southern Sindh province. 

The Millat Express was heading from Karachi to Sargodha when it derailed, its carriages strewn over the tracks as the Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi arrived minutes later in the opposite direction, smashing into it.

During a call with Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, Johnson expressed condolences over the “tragic loss of life” in the train crash.  

The pair also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and agreed on the need to ensure a long-term future of peace and stability in the country. 

The British prime minister reiterated the UK would continue to use the diplomatic and development tools at our disposal to support the government of Afghanistan, an official statement from UK government said. 

The duo also spoke on the need to take action to cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 Summit later this year. 

Johnson congratulated Khan on the success of the UN World Environment Day event, which Pakistan hosted with the UN last weekend. 

The leaders discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and resolved to work together to defeat the pandemic in our countries and around the world.

