Website Logo
  • Friday, April 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

UK MP questions shifting of London-Ahmedabad flights from Heathrow to Gatwick

Gareth Thomas, who represents London’s Harrow West, said the decision to operate flights from Gatwick instead of Heathrow would add “significant travelling time and cost”

Gareth Thomas MP

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A senior Labour MP has questioned the rationale behind moving London-Ahmedabad direct flights from Heathrow to Gatwick Airport.

Air India moved four of its services from Heathrow to Gatwick last month and this included the flights connecting the British Capital with Ahmedabad.

Gareth Thomas, who represents London’s Harrow West in the Commons, said the decision to operate flights from Gatwick instead of Heathrow would add “significant travelling time and cost” for many of his constituents using the service.

The chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for British Gujaratis, wrote to the chief executives of Air India, Heathrow and the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority on Friday (14), seeking to know what consultation was made before deciding on the move.

He argued that as 65 per cent of the British Gujarati community lived in the M25 range of Greater London, the demand for flights from Heathrow was “high”.

“An increase in flight frequency from Heathrow would be welcome, rather than shifting the flights to Gatwick,” the shadow minister for international trade said.

The introduction of the Heathrow-Ahmedabad direct flight in 2015 was the result of “lengthy campaigning by the Gujarati community from 1999”, the MP said and asked the authorities what would be the impact of the latest change on the travel time and ancillary costs for passengers.

Eastern Eye could not reach Air India for comment and a response from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority is awaited.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Murder trial victim recorded husband’s abuse and predicted own death in secret
News
London driver jailed for intentionally running down two men
UK
London burglars who often targetted Asians jailed
INDIA
Modi asks Sunak to take ‘strong action against anti-India elements’
News
New BBC show Bring The Drama to find UK’s next acting superstar
UK
Nihal Arthanayake to spend more time in Sri Lanka where people ‘look’ like him
News
Mumbai Police arrest 2 foreigners for exchanging boarding passes
News
India’s Supreme Court says ‘undue favour’ given to Vedanta in land acquisition
News
Mumbai court slams ‘mindset’ that refused adoption request of divorced working woman
News
India asks UK to take action against pro-Khalistani elements
News
Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Surat court hears plea for a stay on conviction
UK
Designer clothing scam mastermind convicted of tax fraud
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW