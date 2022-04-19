UK MP Dhesi seeks conducive environment for investment in India’s Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the UK’s Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi holding discussions in Chandigarh, India, on April 15, 2022.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITISH MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh as they discussed policy changes required to bring investment into the north Indian state.



They also exchanged their views about enhancing trade and tourism in Punjab through greater connectivity, especially direct flights from London and Birmingham to the state.



According to a statement, the Labour MP for Slough and Mann discussed matters that affect the Punjabi diaspora, “including anxieties around land dispute cases, blacklisted individuals and long-standing political prisoners, and better laws and policies” to attract investment.



“The diaspora obviously wants to see the land of their heritage flourish and contribute towards that… He (the chief minister) assured me that he would do his best to address these issues, which would undoubtedly lead to increased cooperation and progress.”



Indian lawmakers Raghav Chadha and Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Dhesi’s father Jaspal Singh Dhesi also took part in the discussions on Friday (15).



The meeting came more than a month after Mann was elected Punjab chief minister following his Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in the state election.