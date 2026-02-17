Physical visa documents will be replaced by e-Visas.

Travellers will need a UKVI account to manage immigration status.

ETA rules will also expand for visa-free travellers.

The UK digital visa system is set to come into force from February 25, 2026, marking a major shift in how travellers prove their immigration status. Under the new UK e-Visa rules, physical visa stickers and paper-based immigration documents will be replaced with fully digital records linked to an online UK Visas and Immigration account.

The move towards a paperless border system is expected to change how visitors, students and workers interact with UK immigration processes, with digital status becoming the main proof of permission to enter and stay in the country.

From February 25, 2026, physical visa vignettes placed inside passports will no longer be issued. Biometric Residence Permits, Biometric Residence Cards and wet-ink stamps will also be phased out for affected travellers, who will instead receive an electronic visa linked directly to their passport.

The e-Visa will act as a digital record confirming entry clearance and, where applicable, permission to work or study, along with any conditions attached to the stay. The status will be stored online and verified electronically by airlines and border officials before and after arrival.

Travellers who require a visa will need to create a UKVI online account before travelling. The process is free and requires a valid passport, an email address and phone number, and where relevant, existing residence documents. Officials have indicated that travellers will need to keep their personal details updated, as mismatches could lead to delays or boarding refusals.

Digital border push gathers pace

The UK is also continuing the rollout of Electronic Travel Authorisation for travellers from visa-free countries. From February 25, 2026, eligible passengers will need a valid ETA before flying, and airlines are expected to deny boarding to those who do not hold one.

British citizens, including dual nationals, will not be eligible for an ETA and must travel using a British passport or a Certificate of Entitlement. Exempt applicants will receive a digital record of exemption instead of physical documentation.

Officials say the shift is part of a broader move towards a fully digital immigration system aimed at strengthening border security, reducing paperwork and improving real-time verification of immigration status. The transition is already underway with the replacement of physical residence permits for migrants.

The changes suggest travellers will increasingly need to manage their immigration records online, placing greater emphasis on keeping digital details accurate before travelling.



