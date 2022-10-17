Website Logo
  • Monday, October 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK cafe charges money based on your politeness! Know details here

A cafe serving ‘Desi chai’ (tea) in UK’s Preston has curated a menu that will charge people based on how polite they are while ordering.

By: Pramod Thomas

They say kindness always pays off, well for a cafe in the UK, kindness does pay off, except in discounts and chai!

We all know that most people are polite while placing their order when they visit a restaurant or a cafe, but sadly, that’s not the case all the time. Hence, in a bid to promote a kind and polite attitude towards staff, a cafe in the UK thought of a brilliant idea of giving people monetary benefits in return!

A cafe serving ‘Desi chai’ (tea) in UK’s Preston has curated a menu that will charge people based on how polite they are while ordering.

Preston’s ‘Chaii Stop’ overcharges people who are rude while placing their order, and gives discounts to those who ask for their order politely. On social media, a picture of their menu card has gone viral. It describes how different prices will apply depending on how and what phrases customers use to order their tea.

They wrote the caption of the photo as “Being polite definitely goes a long way,”
Well, this gesture by the cafe is being appreciated widely, across the internet.

Many even took to the comment section of the post to express their appreciation for the initiative. An Instagram user wrote, “Manners don’t cost a thing! Love this!”
Another user wrote, “Great message!”

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Camilla might not wear Kohinoor to King Charles III’s coronation
News
Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for UK PM Liz Truss
News
‘We feel like a community that is under siege’: 180 Hindu groups write open letter…
News
Review into Met Police’s culture to pitch for easier sacking of misogynist, racist officers
News
BBC’s George Alagiah takes break from work as cancer spreads – Know the first symptoms…
News
Here’s what India said on bringing back Kohinoor from UK
News
Biden knocks Truss economic plan, says ‘I wasn’t the only one that thought…
News
Ricky Reel: Police issue fresh appeal as family allege ‘race played role’ in…
News
Conservatives win big in Leicester council by-poll after unrest; Labour pushed to 3rd…
News
Uttam Parmar and family want to sell £3m Cornish home just weeks after…
News
New UK chancellor warns some taxes will rise in sign of new U-turn
News
‘One of the most dangerous nations in world…’ US President Biden’s candid comment…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW