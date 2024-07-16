  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK to strengthen armed forces amid threats

Prioritising the review is the government’s response to Tory efforts to cast doubts about Labour’s commitment to defence

Keir Starmer holds a press conference at the end of the NATO 75th anniversary summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on July 11, 2024. (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer — just back from a NATO summit — launched on Tuesday (16) a review of Britain’s armed forces to set out a path to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP.

The ministry of defence said the “Strategic Defence Review” would begin work “immediately in recognition of the urgency of the threats facing the UK”, and aim to deliver a report in the first half of 2025.

Launched less than two weeks after coming to power, prioritising the review is the government’s response to Tory efforts to cast doubts about Labour’s commitment to defence.

During the election campaign, popular attack lines from the Tories included Starmer’s lack of timeframe for increasing defence spending and claims that Labour was a “danger” to national security.

At last week’s NATO summit in Washington, Starmer reaffirmed the UK’s support for the Western military alliance and its “serious commitment” to spending 2.5 per cent of its GDP on defence.

The review, which will be headed by former defence secretary and NATO secretary general George Robertson, will “ensure a ‘NATO-first’ policy is at the heart of Britain’s defence plans”.

Starmer said the review would make sure “that defence spending is responsibly increased”.

It will be overseen by current defence secretary John Healey, who said “at the start of a new era for Britain, we need a new era for defence”.

“The Review will ensure that Defence is central to the future security of Britain and to its economic growth and prosperity”, Healey added.

The defence secretary had urged NATO to consider moving towards a 2.5 per cent goal at the 75th anniversary summit last week, with NATO allies having committed in 2014 to reach a 2-per cent goal.

Other specific aims of the review include “bolstering Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression” and to “modernise and maintain the nuclear deterrent”.

Starmer at the summit recommitted to £3 billion a year of military support for Ukraine until 2030-31.

(AFP)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

Comment: Football really is coming home in 2028 – we’d better be ready
News

England and Wales population sees biggest surge in 75 years
News

Pakistan to ban Imran Khan’s PTI, minister says
Sports

Alcaraz retains Wimbledon crown
HEADLINE STORY

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024
News

Starmer’s government plans 35 bills for parliament opening
News

Donald Trump survives assassination attempt
News

Murder victim’s aunt warns against Labour’s plan to release prisoners
INDIA

Anant Ambani marries Radhika in the year’s most lavish wedding
INDIA

India’s population to peak in 2054: UN report
INDIA

India’s lavish Ambani nuptials
FOOTBALL

Pubs and shops in England get ready for Euro final
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK to strengthen armed forces amid threats
Trump and Charles King Charles writes to Trump after assassination attempt
SBI UK SBI UK celebrates 50th anniversary of Southall branch
Comment: Football really is coming home in 2028 – we’d…
England population England and Wales population sees biggest surge in 75 years
Abimbola Johnson Home secretary’s support needed to combat police racism, report says