UK announces £1.8m funding for organisations that ‘tackle discrimination’ and promote ‘social cohesion’

THE UK has announced £1.8 million funding for organisations that tackle discrimination and champion social cohesion.







Under the scheme announced by faith minister Lord Greenhalgh, community groups and civil society organisations across England can apply for funding for projects that helps to build a diverse and tolerant society for all faiths and races.

The grants under the faith, race and hate crime grants scheme will address existing community issues, as well as pressures increased by the pandemic, such as isolation.

“We stand full square in support of all communities that suffer from prejudice and discrimination and we must build a shared future in this country,” said minister Lord Greenhalgh.







“The pandemic has hit faith communities hard with the closure of communal worship during the two lockdowns. This funding is part of our comprehensive support for them. Our faith communities instinctively love their neighbours.”

The nine projects receiving funding are Communities United, Unified Action, The R project, It’s Not as Simple as Black and White, Back Together, Stronger Together, The Faith and Belief Forum, Building Bridges Bradford, United As One and Pathway of Understanding.

Anne Frank Trust UK will receive a grant of £204,000 to run ‘Back Together, Stronger Together’ projects in the North West and the East of England. School workshops, peer education and in-school ambassadors will directly address antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred, enabling young people to discover shared values across different communities of faith, race, and social groups.







Tim Robertson, chief executive of the Anne Frank Trust, said: “This will be a real step forward in building community cohesion, especially during the disruption and uncertainties of the Covid pandemic.

“Our school workshops and peer education project will equip and empower thousands of young people to speak out against prejudice. They will inspire their communities to reject hateful narratives and instead welcome and celebrate diversity – creating a safer, fairer society for everyone.”

Communities United will get £287,000 grant by six English Football League Trust Club Community organisations in the North West.







The project will bring families from different backgrounds together, increasing understanding and awareness of social and cultural differences, challenging stereotypes and uniting them through common interests and social action.

“We will be working with family groups to help facilitate understanding across generations, as well between those from different backgrounds, cultures and faith groups. Despite the current Covid restrictions, we will find ways to deliver this project and use the learning to inform other areas of our existing community activities nationwide,” said Loo Brackpool, head of community and participation at EFL trust.





