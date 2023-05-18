Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 18, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Ugandan Asian exhibition in Leicester wins Museums + Heritage Awards

The exhibition served as the centerpiece of a comprehensive programme of events that marked the anniversary of those who fled the Idi Amin regime

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A groundbreaking exhibition that commemorated the arrival of thousands of Ugandan Asians in Leicester back in 1972 has been awarded joint best ‘Temporary or Touring Exhibition’ at the prestigious Museums + Heritage Awards in London, sharing the honour with English Heritage, a press release said.

At the highly anticipated award ceremony, often referred to as the ‘Oscars of the museum world,’ the winners were revealed on May 10.

Titled “Rebuilding Lives – 50 Years of Ugandan Asians in Leicester,” the exhibition served as the centerpiece of a comprehensive programme of events that marked the significant anniversary of those who fled the oppressive regime of the notorious dictator, Idi Amin.

It also paid tribute to the remarkable contributions made by the Asian community to Leicester’s vibrant culture and thriving economy over the past five decades.

Produced by Navrang, an arts organisation based in Leicester, in collaboration with the city council and largely carried out by a dedicated group of volunteers, Rebuilding Lives stood out as the first South Asian exhibition of its kind to be shortlisted for the prestigious awards.

According to the press release, the judges were effusive in their praise for the exhibition, recognising its innovation and impact.

Additionally, the success of Rebuilding Lives extended beyond critical acclaim, captivating the hearts of visitors as well.

Furthermore, throughout its nine-month tenure at the Leicester Museum & Art Gallery, the exhibition drew in a staggering 167,000 visitors, proving to be a resounding success in terms of public engagement.

Ranjan Saujani, acting chair of Navrang, said, “We were honoured to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award, but to win is absolutely amazing! It’s a great way to acknowledge the hard work the team have put in to creating, developing and delivering a truly special exhibition. It’s the perfect way to end the project!”

Nisha Popat of Navrang described winning the award as a remarkable achievement, considering the tough competition and the difference in budgets. She expressed their initial disbelief at winning and regarded the award as the perfect culmination. The exhibition’s growth, its profound impact on the communities involved, and its recognition by the museum and heritage sector filled them with pride.

While Nishil Saujani from Navrang expressed deep gratitude to all those who contributed to the exhibition and allowed them to share their stories.

He extended thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Leicester City Council, the Navrang team, and their dedicated volunteers for their invaluable support.

City Mayor Peter Soulsby too expressed his pride in the recognition of Rebuilding Lives – 50 Years of Ugandan Asians in Leicester with the prestigious award. He emphasised his determination to commemorate this landmark anniversary in the development of modern Leicester with a remarkable exhibition in the city’s flagship museum. He expressed his absolute delight that Navrang successfully met the challenge and created something truly special.

He said, “As well as commemorating the resilience and resourcefulness of thousands of people who were displaced and forced to start all over again, the exhibition celebrated the huge contribution that Leicester’s Ugandan Asian population has made to the city’s identity and culture over the last 50 years.”

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Committed to reducing legal immigration into UK: Sunak
UK
Anas Sarwar terms SNP a ‘dysfunctional political party’
UK
UK calls for evidence to tackle six major health conditions
News
‘He touched countless lives’: S P Hinduja’s daughters remember him
News
US court approves extradition of Tahawwur Rana accused in Mumbai terror attack
News
Harry, Meghan were ‘pretty nervous’, says Indian-American cab driver
UK
Sunak will sign defence and technology accord with Japan
News
Pakistan’s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning
News
Relief as Bangladesh refugees escape fury of Cyclone Mocha
News
Imran Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
News
London exhibition explores untold history of Indo-Caribbean community
UK
Accrington man charged after pregnant woman dies in car crash
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW