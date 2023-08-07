Trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s ‘Ghoomer’ out

Ghoomer will release in theatres on the 18th of August 2023.

Ghoomer Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming film Ghoomer has been released, offering audiences a glimpse into a world of emotions, inspiration, and transformative storytelling.

Starring the exceptional talents of Abhishek Bachchan, visionary director R. Balki, and the immensely talented Saiyami Kher, Ghoomer promises to redefine the landscape of sports films in India.

In this trailblazing cinematic venture, Abhishek Bachchan portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki’s distinctive storytelling prowess.

The powerful performances of Abhishek and Saiyami shine through, delivering moments of heartache, determination, and hope. Director R. Balki’s signature style seamlessly weaves their narratives, inviting viewers to embark on a transformative journey that challenges preconceived notions.

As the Ghoomer trailer sets the internet abuzz, the film promises to redefine sports films in India.

Ghoomer is directed by R. Balki, known for his acclaimed works such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Pad Man.

Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, with Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles, and marks Amitabh Bachchan’s debut as a commentator.

The movie also marks the debut of Shivendra Singh and Invaka Das.

The movie is produced by Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment.

