Website Logo
  • Friday, May 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Tory lawmaker quits government over ‘partygate’ culture

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) speaks with Conservative MP for Eastleigh Paul Holmes, on the tarmac of Southampton airport, on May 4, 2022 (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Conservative lawmaker quit his role as an assistant to Britain’s home secretary on Friday (27), saying his work had been tarnished by the “toxic culture” in Downing Street that was detailed by investigations into lockdown-busting parties.

A damning official report on Wednesday (25) documented a series of illegal Covid-19 lockdown parties at British prime minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office. Johnson said he took responsibility for the events but refused to quit.

Conservative lawmaker Paul Holmes said he was resigning from his government role as parliamentary private secretary at the Home Office to focus on representing his constituents.

“It is clear to me that a deep mistrust in both the government and the Conservative Party has been created by these events … It is distressing to me that this work on your behalf has been tarnished by the toxic culture that seemed to have permeated Number 10,” he said in a statement.

“Over the last few weeks, this distress has led me to conclude that I want to continue to focus solely on my efforts in being your Member of Parliament … That is why I have now resigned from my governmental responsibilities.”

Other Conservative lawmakers have said they had submitted letters calling for a confidence vote in Johnson to the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee which would be triggered if 54 such letters are written.

Holmes confirmed that he had not written a letter to call for Johnson to resign.

On Thursday (26), Conservative lawmakers John Baron, David Simmonds and Stephen Hammond said they could no longer support the prime minister.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
South London heart attack survivor to take on famous bike ride in memory of dad…
News
As more Monkeypox cases get detected in UK, here’s all you need to know about…
UK
Two new trustees – Divya Chadha and Amanda Farnsworth – to guide Alzheimer’s Research UK
News
Pakistanis flood Twitter with memes and jokes after highest-ever hike in fuel prices
News
Poor suffered due to indifference towards Tech use in Governance before 2014: PM Modi
UK
Ex-lover of Khalid Mahmood MP wants her job back
News
Inspired by ‘Fast and Furious’ movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars…
News
The special relationship with the people of Afghanistan over centuries will guide India’s…
News
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ becomes 1st Hindi novel to win…
News
End of a British tradition: A third of fish and chip shops to…
News
Neil Basu is no longer in the race for Crime Agency top job…
News
Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson: Nearly 20 Tory MPs have publicly demanded PM’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Filmmaker Rotem Shamir teams up with Ajay Kapoor to make…
Hinduja Group set to redevelop heritage structure in India for…
Tory lawmaker quits government over ‘partygate’ culture
‘Olympics is my ultimate goal’, says India’s Nikhat Zareen
India will now be considered a badminton superpower: Prakash Padukone
South London heart attack survivor to take on famous bike…