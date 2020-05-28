by Raakhi Tanvi

IN MY previous column, I discussed the rise of K-Beauty and interviewed beauty entrepreneur Jin Kwon, a leading expert on the popular trend.

My must have product in the range is Huxley, Keep Calm Healing Mask. This mask is so soothing and nourishing, especially if my skin is stressed or dull. It has a jelly texture and with ingredients like prickly pear seed oil and orange peel, it is an antioxidant that really helps to hydrate my skin. It’s also helped my complexion. I asked Instagram skincare bloggers what their top K-Beauty picks are:

Kiki, @Thesestolenflowers: I have mostly been fairly unimpressed with sheet masks, but By Wishtrend Natural Vitamin 21.5% Enhancing Sheet Mask is in a class of its own. It took my dry, dehydrated and generally sad looking skin to plump and smoothed in 20 minutes.

Cephy, @Cosmeticaddictions: I love the Dear Klairs Supple Preparation Toner. It’s really juicy and viscous. It’s perfect if you’re looking for something lightweight that will hydrate and soothe your skin. It layers well, so it’s great for the 7-skin method too.

Zarrine, @Zarrine_beautyjunkie: The Huxley Secret of Sahara Good Night Sleep mask is my favourite discovery. It’s a weightless gel-cream formula, which drenches skin with a soothing dewiness. It heals and protects with Centella Asiatica and prickly pear seed oil. This tube of goodness doesn’t disappear on application, but it leaves the face glowing and comfortable. I always wake up with a plump and radiant skin.

Neelam, @Skinoverbeauty: The Jayjun antioxidant green tea eye patches are an absolute godsend. When I opened up these juicy eye patches I was surprised to see how much essence was in there. If you want lifted, hydrated under eyes that help fight the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, then try these. They really do give me the appearance of a full night’s sleep.

Nassima, @Beaussima: The Wishtrend Natural Vitamin 21.5% Enhancing Sheet is one of the best sheet masks I have ever used; this is literally like a glass of water for your skin. Overnight, it transforms my skin with hydration, moisture and smooth texture. For an extra special treat, I try to keep it on overnight and wake up with real life baby skin.

Raakhi Tanvi is a London based hair and make-up artist. Visit Instagram & Facebook: @raakhitanvimakeup for more information.