Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Pakistan missile strike on Iran kills three women, four children

The attack targeted a village near the city of Saravan, on the border with Pakistan

A Pakistani police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. Pakistan said on January 18 it had carried out strikes against militant targets in Iran, after Tehran launched attacks on Pakistani territory earlier this week. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

In Iran’s southeast border region, a missile attack launched by Pakistan resulted in the death of at least three women and four children on Thursday (18), Iranian state media reported.

“Pakistan attacked an Iranian border village with missiles,” state television said, quoting Alireza Marhamati, deputy provincial governor of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province.

“Three women and four children were killed in this incident. All non-Iranian nationals,” he added.

The attack targeted a village near the city of Saravan, on the border with Pakistan, he noted.

Iran’s Mehr news agency had earlier reported “drone and missile attacks” in the restive region, saying “several” people were injured.

The missile strike took place two days after Iran carried out strikes against “terrorist” targets in Pakistan which left at least two children dead.

On Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran targeted an “Iranian terrorist group” in Pakistan.

He said the strikes were in response to deadly attacks in Iran’s southeast by the jihadist group Jaish al-Adl, a group formed in 2012 and blacklisted by Tehran as a “terrorist” organisation.

“None of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones,” Abollahian said.

Pakistan on Wednesday denounced the strikes near the countries’ shared border, recalled its ambassador from Iran and blocked Tehran’s envoy from returning to Islamabad.

On January 10, Jaish al-Adl claimed at attack on a police station in the southeastern city of Rask which killed one officer. The group had carried out a similar attack in December killing 11 police officers.

On Wednesday, the group said it killed a member of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to IRNA. (AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indian Americans rise in US politics amid community fissures
INDIA
Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed twice in 2022, new data reveals
News
Sunak’s Rwanda bill faces crucial vote following resignations of Tory deputy chairmen
HEADLINE STORY
REVEALED: Asian subpostmasters faced racist abuse and injustice
News
Pakistan warns of ‘serious consequences’ after Iran air strike kills two kids
News
The Met to initiate war crimes probe against Israel
News
Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions
News
Vivek Ramaswamy quits US presidential race, endorses Trump
News
Parliament gears up for battle over Rwanda migrant law
News
Report calls out police inaction against Rochdale grooming gangs
HEADLINE STORY
Legal experts doubt Sunak’s Rwanda treaty will satisfy Supreme Court
INDIA
Modi to fast before Ayodhya temple inauguration
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW