Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir by rebels

Clashes between armed rebels and government forces have dropped significantly since August 2019

Clashes between armed rebels and government forces have dropped significantly since August 2019, when prime minister Narendra Modi’s government ended the restive Muslim-majority region’s limited autonomy Representative Image: (Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Three soldiers were killed in a clash with suspected rebels amidst the fourth anniversary of New Delhi’s direct rule imposition in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The confrontation occurred as an army patrol, searching for armed insurgents in the forests of Halan in the southern Kashmir valley, engaged in an exchange of fire late Friday night (04), resulting in injuries to the soldiers.

“The three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed,” police posted on Twitter.

A search operation was underway to track the rebels.

Clashes between armed rebels and government forces have dropped significantly since August 2019, when prime minister Narendra Modi’s government ended the restive Muslim-majority region’s limited autonomy.

The government says the move was meant to bring peace and development to the embattled region.

But nearly 900 people, including 144 members of Indian security forces, have died in the four years since the change.

At least 63 people, including nine civilians, 16 government forces personnel and 38 suspected rebels have been killed this year so far, compared with 253 deaths last year.

Young men continue to join rebel groups that have been fighting for decades for the region’s independence or its merger with Pakistan, which controls a smaller part of the divided Himalayan territory.

India’s top court is currently weighing whether Modi’s government acted lawfully in suspending Kashmir’s constitutionally guaranteed semi-autonomy.

The region has witnessed a drastic curtailment of civil liberties since, with restrictions on protests and journalists complaining of official harassment.

Several leaders of the local Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were detained overnight after authorities denied them permission to stage a protest against Saturday’s anniversary of the 2019 decision.

“All this is being done to hoodwink the public opinion in the country,” PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti posted on Twitter, alongside footage of a party official being detained by police.

“Just goes on to expose the façade of normalcy.”

Hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed Saturday (05) around commercial districts in Srinagar, Kashmir’s largest city, to keep order during the anniversary.

City shops are often closed in Srinagar during protests as a gesture of solidarity.

But two members of commercial associations representing the city’s shopkeepers, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP that retailers had been verbally instructed by police to remain open through the day.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Australian court repeals law prohibiting Sikh students carrying kirpans in schools
News
TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, mother found guilty of double murder
UK
Oxfam calls for valuing women’s domestic work as it calls GDP ‘colonial and anti-feminist’
News
UN calls on Bangladesh police to refrain from mass arrests, use of excessive force
News
NHS fast-tracks heart and lung tests for one million patients
News
Fresh violence erupts in India’s Manipur, father and son among three killed
News
Imran Khan gets three-year prison sentence in graft case
News
Radical preacher Anjem Choudary faces terror trial in May 2024
INDIA
Haryana: Authorities demolish alleged illegal houses linked to Hindu procession attack
News
Smart move in switching to law from medicine pays off for judge
News
Explainer: Why Sweden and Denmark are having a crisis over the Qu’ran
News
Pakistan prime minister accuses ‘Afghan citizens’ of assisting suicide bombers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW