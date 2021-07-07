Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 07, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 404,211
Total Cases 30,663,665
Today's Fatalities 930
Today's Cases 43,733
News

Thousands face long Covid as Johnson’s ‘collateral damage’ to lift restrictions

A person wearing a PPE face mask walks past an advertisement reading “Make Your Own Way” on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to drop mandatory face-masks and social distancing from July 19 may condemn thousands of young Britons to years of sickness with long Covid, scientists have warned, as reports state that the country is “very close” to reaching herd immunity.

 

As many as 10,000 people a day might be struck down by the condition over the coming weeks, with around 20 per cent of sufferers remaining unable to work, study or carry out normal daily activities for a year or more, Covid-19 experts told The Independent.

Long-Covid campaigners have reportedly urged to UK health and social care secretary Sajid Javid to reconsider the lifting of restrictions such as the requirement for masks on public transport and in shops.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has also spoken in this regard saying  “since there’s a lot of Covid at the moment and the rates are going up, I regret to say I think we will get a significant amount more long Covid, particularly in the younger ages where the vaccination rates are currently much lower.”

Shortness of breath, dizziness, brain fog, joint pain, earache and rashes are some of the symptoms identified in long Covid cases.

About 28,773 new cases and 37 new deaths were reported on Tuesday (6), bringing the total death toll of the country to 128, 268. Latest figures show that more than 68 per cent of the adult population has received a single dose while more than 50 per cent are now double-jabbed. 

Meanwhile, the latest figures from Office for National Statistics indicate that the country is heading towards herd immunity as about 89.8 per cent of the adult population- as compared to 79.6 per cent a month ago-  is likely to have antibodies against coronavirus– suggesting they had the infection in the past or have been vaccinated.

The country is heading towards its final stage of reopening set to happen on July 19 while as per recent guidelines, until August 16, the double-jabbed Britons will still have to isolate after coming into contact with a positive case.

While Johnson claimed that the country is “moving to a system of testing rather than self-isolation”,  Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the government of “ignoring the next big problem that’s heading down the track” as he said “it won’t feel like freedom day to those who have to isolate, when they’re having to cancel their holidays, when they can’t go to the pub or even to their kid’s sports day”.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

