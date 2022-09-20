Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

‘The toxic messages of hate and fake news being spread by extremist,’ says Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe on city violence

“Ours is a community of deep faith reflected by our many Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Buddhist organisations and others who stand together in their condemnation and call for peace and calm.”

FILE PHOTO: Member of Parliament, Claudia Webbe, arrives at The City of Westminster Magistrates Court to face a charge of harassment on September 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The UK police said on Tuesday (20) that they have made 47 arrests as part of an ongoing operation to deter further disorder in the eastern England city of Leicester, which saw scenes of violence over the weekend.

The development comes as the Indian High Commission in London issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence against the Indian community and called for protection for those affected.

It follows a weekend of what the police termed as “serious disorder” and “significant aggression” as Hindu and Muslim groups clashed in the wake of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai at the end of last month.

Independent MP for Leicester East Claudia Webbe assured that police are closely monitoring the law and order situation. “This weekend we have seen unacceptable hate-driven violence within my constituency of Leicester East. Ours is a community of deep faith reflected by our many Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Buddhist organisations and others who stand together in their condemnation and call for peace and calm. We are also a community of significant cultural diversity. “I am reassured that the police are dealing with the issues and they have my full support in holding the perpetrators of this civil disobedience and disorder to account.”

She added that social media is being used to spread fake news. “These acts of aggression and provocation are by and large from a minority of fringe elements led and inspired by extremism and right wing ideology which is rearing its ugly head in the UK and here in our peaceful city of Leicester. The toxic messages of hate and fake news being spread via social media and other online communication by extremist groups do not represent Leicester and are not wanted in our city.”

“Their focus is to incite religious and racial hatred and which are deliberately designed to cause fear, alarm and distress and in order to provoke a reaction. This kind of right wing racism and fascism has no place in society and the communities of Leicester stand united against it.”

The force said it had to be supported by resources from a number of neighbouring police forces, including the mounted police unit, as the clashes escalated over the weekend. Dispersal and stop and search powers have been used repeatedly to restore calm. There were social media videos circulating showing a temple flag being ripped out and glass bottles being hurled.

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Daily multivitamin supplement may protect against dementia – Study
News
Nine in ten companies give thumbs-up to four-day week trial, will make it permanent
News
Leicester violence: Hindus and Muslims make joint appeal for harmony
News
Gujarati film Chhello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023
News
Night owls at greater risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease – Study
News
Leicester Violence: 20-year-old armed man sentenced to 10 months prison; 47 arrested to deter further…
News
New mask to detect coronavirus in just 10 minutes, alert users via app
News
Debunking the bizarre health fads of celebrities
News
A top British doctor says ‘Australia is quite racist’ and look down on…
News
UK plans to replace Chinese language schools with teachers from Taiwan
News
Viral video: Passenger onboard Pakistan Airlines flight tries to break plane`s window mid-air
News
Taliban frees US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs after over 2 years
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘The toxic messages of hate and fake news being spread…
Daily multivitamin supplement may protect against dementia – Study
Nine in ten companies give thumbs-up to four-day week trial,…
Leicester violence: Hindus and Muslims make joint appeal for harmony
Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 crosses a whopping 100…
From Rajiv Adatia and Meera Deosthale to Vishal Singh and…