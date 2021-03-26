Ten South Asian artists picked for Coventry event

Coventry City of Culture Trust has recruited ten local artists, who will use their wide range of skills to create an event during the Coventry UK City of Culture 2021.







The selected artists have been given £1000, and will be working with Sampad South Asian Arts to give bespoke mentoring and development training to the next generation of diverse artists in Coventry.

Moreover, each artist has a different artistic specialism that the programme can benefit from, which includes costume design, dance, film making and creative writing.

Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 will commence in May 2021 and run for 12 months. The 365-day cultural programme will reflect Coventry as a diverse, modern city, demonstrating that culture is a force that changes lives.







The artists taking part in the programme are: Gayatri Pasricha, Bonny John, Avtar Kaur, Nor Aziz, Lakshmi Srinivasan, Amisha Patel, Kauser Husain, Sahyadri Friends Group, Daksha Piparia and Alex Kapila.





