Tata Tech to focus on local recruitment in US following Trump’s immigration measures

TATA TECHNOLOGIES will hire more local workers in the United States as it responds to President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions, the company’s chief executive said.

The move comes as the US government plans to impose a higher fee on H-1B visas, which are used by major technology companies such as Amazon.com and Meta Platforms.

The Trump administration said the measure aims to protect American workers from foreign wage competition.

“As we react and respond to the change in legislation in and around visas, it will mean that we will be recruiting more local nationals in the United States,” Tata Technologies CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris told Reuters on Friday.

India accounted for nearly three-fourths of H-1B visa beneficiaries last year, according to government data.

Tata Technologies, which provides engineering and technology services to automotive, aerospace and heavy machinery manufacturers in more than two dozen countries, employs over 12,000 people worldwide, including in the United States.

The Pune-based company does not share country-specific revenue or employee numbers, but North America contributed about one-fifth of its 51.68 billion-rupee (587.97 million dollar) revenue in 2024–2025.

Tata Technologies, whose clients include Jaguar Land Rover, Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast, and Boeing, already has a workforce comprising over 70 per cent local nationals in China, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Indian engineering service providers, which depend heavily on outsourcing contracts from US-based companies, have faced pressure as automotive clients adjust to the impact of US tariffs.

However, Harris said he remains positive about the US market.

“That market continues to be a very vibrant and important market,” he said, adding, “We do see a pickup in the United States in the next 6 to 9 months now that our customers have come to terms with ... the new tariff regime.”

Harris also said Tata Technologies, which last month announced plans to acquire German company ES-Tec Group for 75 million euros (87.47 million dollars), will pursue more “targeted” acquisitions in the coming years.

