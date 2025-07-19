Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Tata Group creates £43m fund for Air India crash victims

The trust will be managed and administered by a five-member Board of Trustees.

Tata Group creates £43m fund for Air India crash victims
Investigators at the site of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 13
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJul 19, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

TATA SONS has set up a £43 million charitable trust to help victims and families affected by the deadly Air India crash in Ahmedabad last month that claimed nearly 300 lives.

The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust was formally registered in Mumbai on Friday (18), with Tata Sons and Tata Trusts each pledging Rs 250m (£21.5m) to the fund.

According to a statement, the trust will provide immediate and ongoing support to families of those who died, the lone survivor, and anyone else directly affected by the disaster. It will also help first responders, medical staff, disaster relief workers, and government officials who dealt with the aftermath of the crash.

Each family that lost a loved one will receive a payment of Rs 10m (£86,000) from the trust. The fund will also cover medical treatment for those seriously injured in the accident and support for the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national who was seen walking away from the crash with bruises on his arms.

The trust plans to help rebuild the B.J. Medical College infrastructure, which was damaged when the Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into the medical college shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad bound for London on June 12. The 12-year-old aircraft carried 230 passengers and 12 crew.

The crash was one of India's worst aviation disasters. All but one of the 230 passengers and all 12 crew members died. On the ground, an additional 19 people were killed and 67 seriously injured. All flight operations at the airport were suspended before resuming later in the day in a limited capacity.

The trust will be run by a five-member board. The first two trustees appointed are S Padmanabhan, a former Tata executive, and Sidharth Sharma, who serves as general counsel for Tata Sons. Three more trustees will be named soon.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the crash with help from the US National Transportation Safety Board, and authorities have recovered the black box. The trust is expected to begin its work once it completes registration with tax authorities and other regulatory requirements.

bj medical collegetata sonstata groupair india crash

Related News

Police hunt anti-migrant protesters after hotel violence
News

Police hunt anti-migrant protesters after hotel violence

Randal Foundation and Emergency UK save lives in crisis zones
News

Randal Foundation and Emergency UK save lives in crisis zones

More For You

RSV vaccine premature babies

NHS England says premature babies are three times more likely to be hospitalised due to RSV

iStock

NHS to immunise premature babies against deadly winter virus RSV

Highlights

  • NHS to offer nirsevimab injection to 9,000 premature and high-risk babies from late September
  • Aims to protect against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can cause severe illness in infants
  • Premature babies are 10 times more likely to need intensive care for RSV
  • Nirsevimab offers immediate protection and lasts for six months
  • Neo-natal units across the UK will deliver the jab

Thousands of premature and high-risk babies in the UK will soon be offered a new immunisation to protect against RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a common winter virus that can cause serious lung infections and hospitalisation. The NHS will begin delivering the nirsevimab injection from late September, aiming to shield vulnerable infants before the colder months set in.

Premature infants at higher risk from RSV

RSV typically causes coughs and colds, but in some children — particularly those born prematurely or with underlying health conditions — it can lead to bronchiolitis, pneumonia, and breathing difficulties. NHS England says premature babies are three times more likely to be hospitalised due to RSV and ten times more likely to require intensive care compared to full-term infants.

Keep ReadingShow less
Narain Karthikeyan biopic

The story explores racing, resilience, racism, and redemption

Getty Images

Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first Formula One driver, is set to get his own biopic

Highlights

  • NK 370 to depict the journey of India’s first Formula One driver, Narain Karthikeyan
  • Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and written by Shalini Usha Devi
  • Produced by Blue Marble Films with a focus on global appeal
  • The story explores racing, resilience, racism, and redemption
  • Cast yet to be announced; film currently in development



A biopic titled NK 370 is in the works, centred around Narain Karthikeyan — India’s first Formula One driver. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and written by Soorarai Pottru screenwriter Shalini Usha Devi, the Tamil-language film is being produced by Faraz Ahsan, Vivek Rangachari, and Pratik Maitra under Blue Marble Films. The feature will trace Karthikeyan’s personal and professional journey, from a young boy in Coimbatore to his historic debut in Formula One.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK on India Pakistan talks

Baroness Jennifer Chapman (Photo: UK Parliament)

UK Parliament

UK calls for India-Pakistan talks as tensions rise over Kashmir

THE government continues to encourage India and Pakistan to engage in meaningful dialogue and avoid actions that could further inflame tensions, a British minister has told the House of Lords.

During a short debate in the Grand Committee of the Upper House of the UK Parliament entitled 'India and Pakistan: Peace Representations' on Thursday (17), cross-party peers focused on the prospects of "lasting peace" in the region following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shah Rukh Khan

The film is planned to be shot in multiple locations across India and Europe

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury on 'King' set, takes month-long break

Highlights

  • Shah Rukh Khan sustained a minor muscular injury while filming in Mumbai
  • He has flown to the US for precautionary medical treatment
  • Doctors have advised him a one-month rest period
  • Filming schedules at multiple studios have been postponed
  • 'King' will resume shooting in September or October

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has suffered an injury while filming his upcoming action project, King, in Mumbai. The incident took place at the Golden Tobacco studio during a high-octane sequence. Although the injury is said to be minor, Khan has travelled to the United States for medical attention and has been advised to rest for a month. Production on the film has been temporarily paused.

Production temporarily halted as Khan recovers

The 60-year-old actor was in the midst of shooting demanding action scenes when the incident occurred. According to sources, the injury is not considered serious but relates to a recurring muscular strain, likely due to years of performing stunts.

Keep ReadingShow less
India, UK set to seal free trade deal next week
FILE PHOTO: Keir Starmer (L) with Narendra Modi. (Photo: Getty Images)

India, UK set to seal free trade deal next week

INDIA and Britain are expected to seal a long-awaited free trade deal next week, two Indian government sources said, granting Indian textiles and electric vehicles some duty-free access to the UK market and easing British exports of whisky, cars and food.

In May, both countries announced the conclusion of trade negotiations after three years of stop-start negotiations, aiming to increase bilateral trade, remove trade barriers and allow duty-free entry of goods.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc