Tata's Chandrasekaran receives honorary knighthood from UK

TATA GROUP chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has been awarded an honorary knighthood by the British government in recognition of his contribution to India-UK business relations.

He was presented with the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) at an event at the British High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday (18) evening.

"As chairman of Tata Group, he has made an exceptional contribution to UK-India business relations and to investing in the UK over many years," the high commission said in a statement.

The honour was conferred by high commissioner Lindy Cameron on behalf of King Charles III.

"The Tata Group is a long-standing investor in the UK with operations spanning automotive, steel, technology and consumer sectors. It plays an important role in supporting UK jobs, advanced manufacturing and the transition to clean technologies," the high commission said.

Cameron described Chandrasekaran as "an amazing friend of the UK" and said his leadership had helped advance trade ties between the two countries.

"Chandrasekaran has been driven by a deep and long-standing belief in stronger UK and India trade links. Today, the Tata Group is among the biggest Indian employers in the UK, with 19 subsidiaries based there," she said.

"The honorary knighthood is testament to his impact on global business and his many contributions to advancing growth opportunities between the UK and India," she added.

In his remarks, Chandrasekaran said the honour belonged not only to him but equally to "all colleagues in the Tata Group".

"With over 70,000 employees, the Tata Group has shared a relationship with the UK across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals and automotive sectors, as well as brands such as JLR and Tetley," he said.

He said the group's commitment to the UK remained firm. "We continue to invest in the UK — in JLR's transformation into an all-electric future, in advanced manufacturing, particularly battery technology, in green steel making and in strengthening innovation," he said.

"Our resolve is to deepen the partnership — to build, to serve, and to create a future of shared prosperity between the UK, India and Tata Group," Chandrasekaran added.

(PTI)