  Suspected rebels kill Modi's party leader in Kashmir - EasternEye

Suspected rebels kill Modi’s party leader in Kashmir

Aijaz Ahmad was fired upon in Shopian district

Mortal remains of BJP eader and former Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, who died after being shot dead by the terrorists at Heerapora, being carried for the last rites, in Shopian on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Imran Nissar)

By: Pramod Thomas

SUSPECTED rebels shot dead an activist from Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s party in Kashmir, local authorities said Sunday (19) after the latest violent attack in the disputed region.

Police named the victim as Aijaz Ahmad, a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was fired upon in Shopian district on Saturday (18) evening, days after the region began voting in India’s six-week national elections.

The BJP’s local office in Kashmir confirmed Sunday that Ahmad had died and announced plans to stage a protest against the attack.

Two Indian tourists visiting the Himalayan territory were also wounded in a separate attack by suspected rebels in nearby Anantnag on the same day, police said, adding that both had been hospitalised.

Security forces had cordoned off the surrounding area to find those responsible for separate incidents, police said.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the Himalayan territory in full.

Rebel groups opposed to Indian rule have for decades waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir, demanding either independence or a merger with Pakistan.

India accuses Pakistan of backing the militants — charges Islamabad denies.

The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants dead.

Violence has drastically reduced since 2019, when Modi’s government cancelled the Muslim-majority region’s limited autonomy and brought it under direct rule from New Delhi.

Security forces have reported a spate of clashes in Kashmir since voting began last month in ongoing general election.

Earlier this month suspected rebels killed an Indian air force member and injured four others in an ambush on a military convoy.

(AFP)