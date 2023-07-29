Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Sushmita Sen’s series ‘Taali’ to release on JioCinema

Besides Taali, Sen will also be seen in the third season of Aarya, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushmita Sen in Taali

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Sushmita Sen-fronted web series Taali will make its debut on JioCinema on Independence Day, the streamer announced on Saturday.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the biographical drama series will chronicle transgender activist Gauri Sawant’s story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power.

“Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shree Gauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug. @sushmitasen47 @shreegaurisawant,” JioCinema posted on Instagram along with teaser of the series.

Sen, who made her digital debut with the critically-acclaimed show Aarya, also shared the news as well as the teaser on her social media handles.

Written by Kshitij Patwardhan, Taali is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. The duo has also produced the show with Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Besides Taali, Sen will also be seen in the third season of Aarya, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Birthday Special: Revisit some of Sanjay Dutt’s best performances
Entertainment
‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ set for world premiere at IFFM 2023
Entertainment
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Review: Impressive cast and deft direction compensate for some…
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’: Everything you need to know about Sunny Deol starrer
Entertainment
‘Political game leads to hatred’: Sunny Deol on Indo-Pak relations
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ to close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
Entertainment
‘Made In Heaven 2’ to premiere on Aug 10
Entertainment
Kiara Advani shines in Barbie-inspired outfit at India Couture Week 2023
Entertainment
Elon Musk slams ‘Barbie’ movie
Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma reacts to ‘Oppenheimer’ Bhagwat Gita controversy
Entertainment
Radhika Madan’s ‘Sanaa’ to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
Entertainment
Sunny Deol unveils son Rajveer’s first look from debut film ‘Dono’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW